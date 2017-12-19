If you follow food TV personality Adam Richman on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that his hand has been bandaged up in recent weeks. After fans expressed concern over his injury, the former Man Vs. Food host explained why he’s rocking a hand bandage, and the story is truly bizarre.



In a post on his Instagram, Richman explained that he recently had his first-ever surfing lesson, and it didn’t end quite like he expected it to. He got hit by a wave, landed in a coral reef, and immediately got stung by a poisonous sea urchin.

“Just posting this to explain the images you guys saw of me bandaged up on IG stories - quite a few of you have sent me very sweet and concerned messages, and I wanted to let you know what the deal is:“At the very end of my very first surfing lesson, I got hit from behind by another wave. As I was inexperienced enough to know how to handle that, I wiped out. When I did, though I fell flat, and shallow-as my instructor told me, my left palm smacked down on a reef and came up with about 20 or so sea urchin spines in it.“Though I cleaned it out, went to a clinic who further cleaned it out, went to a Doctor who did a further cleaning, gave me a tetanus shot and a 10 day course of antibiotics - my fingers only returned to normal for a short time, before blowing up and becoming quite painful.”

A post shared by Adam Richman (@adamrichman) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Luckily, Richman was recommended to a hand doctor, who recognized he needed surgery on his hand. He spent a week in the hospital but is now at home recovering. He wrote that “all seems well.” And thank goodness he’s OK — otherwise this injury could have been one of the biggest food celebrity news stories of 2017.