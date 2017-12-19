If you follow food TV personality Adam Richman on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that his hand has been bandaged up in recent weeks. After fans expressed concern over his injury, the former Man Vs. Food host explained why he’s rocking a hand bandage, and the story is truly bizarre.
In a post on his Instagram, Richman explained that he recently had his first-ever surfing lesson, and it didn’t end quite like he expected it to. He got hit by a wave, landed in a coral reef, and immediately got stung by a poisonous sea urchin.
Luckily, Richman was recommended to a hand doctor, who recognized he needed surgery on his hand. He spent a week in the hospital but is now at home recovering. He wrote that “all seems well.” And thank goodness he’s OK — otherwise this injury could have been one of the biggest food celebrity news stories of 2017.
