Mike Coppola
Actress Phyllis Somerville of ‘Little Children’ and ‘The Big C’ dead at 76

July 17, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Actress Phyllis Somerville of "Little Children" and "The Big C," has died at the age of 76.