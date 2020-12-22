Steven Senne
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Acrobats injured in circus accident reach $52.5 million settlement with arena and owners

December 22, 2020 | 9:08am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Steven Senne

Acrobats injured in horrific 2014 circus accident settle with Barnum & Bailey's for $52.5 million.