  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse smiles in photo with ‘Silver Spoons’ star who helped bail him out

November 21, 2020 | 2:11pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson

Ricky Schroder, who starred as a child in the 1980s sitcom, is apparently a big Rittenhouse fan.