Accused embassy rapist lured victim to Mexico, photographed her naked and unconscious: feds

A former U.S. government employee accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over the years once lured one of his victims to Mexico City and photographed her naked body after she “blacked out,” federal authorities said in newly unsealed court documents. Brian Jeffrey Raymond, who worked for the American embassy in Mexico, met the California woman in 2017 and convinced her to visit him in that country’s capital in November 2018, according to an arrest warrant.