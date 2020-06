A major earthquake struck the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing widespread damage in the southern part of the country. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.4-magnitude quake was reported just before 10:30 a.m., local time, and was centered around 7 miles southwest of Santa María Zapotitlán — more than 400 miles south of Mexico City, where residents also reported feeling the tremor.