7 Layer Dip Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Serene Herrera
Ingredients

  • 1 16-ounce can Refried Beans
  • 1 packet Taco Seasoning
  • 1 cup Sour Cream, divided
  • 3/4 cup Guacamole
  • 4 ounces Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • 4 ounces Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Diced Tomatoes
  • 2 medium Green Onions, chopped
  • 2 ounces Sliced Black Olives, drained

Directions

  1. In a small bowl combine the refried beans, taco seasoning, and 1/4 cup of the sour cream. Stir to combine.
  2. Spread the refried bean layer into the bottom of a square 8x8 glass dish or a pie dish. Smooth out the layer with the back of a spoon.
  3. Spread the guacamole on top of the refried beans. Smooth with the back of the spoon, then continue and do the same with the remainder of the sour cream.
  4. Sprinkle the shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green onion, and sliced black olives on top.
  5. Cover the 7 layer dip with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. Let the layered dip chill for at least 30 minutes, serve cold with tortilla chips.

