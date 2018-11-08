7 Layer Dip Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 16-ounce can Refried Beans
- 1 packet Taco Seasoning
- 1 cup Sour Cream, divided
- 3/4 cup Guacamole
- 4 ounces Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 4 ounces Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
- 1/2 cup Diced Tomatoes
- 2 medium Green Onions, chopped
- 2 ounces Sliced Black Olives, drained
Directions
- In a small bowl combine the refried beans, taco seasoning, and 1/4 cup of the sour cream. Stir to combine.
- Spread the refried bean layer into the bottom of a square 8x8 glass dish or a pie dish. Smooth out the layer with the back of a spoon.
- Spread the guacamole on top of the refried beans. Smooth with the back of the spoon, then continue and do the same with the remainder of the sour cream.
- Sprinkle the shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green onion, and sliced black olives on top.
- Cover the 7 layer dip with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. Let the layered dip chill for at least 30 minutes, serve cold with tortilla chips.
Notes
- Use my homemade guacamole for this recipe!
