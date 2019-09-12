7 kitchen items we love that are on sale (plus 6 bonus deals)

Need to relax with a little online retail therapy after a tough week? We've put together a list of some of the best deals available this Saturday, many of which can help you make the most of your downtime next weekend.

1. Shannon 5-piece Crystal Decanter and Glasses Bar Set

Take a night off and relax in style with this handcrafted, leaded crystal bar set. The intricately- faceted decanter holds 24 ounces of your favorite beverage, with four matching glasses at the ready. Reduced by 75%, this set gives you a reason to raise a toast at just $14.99.

2. Zen Laboratory DIY Slime Kit

Entertain your crew all day with this jumbo, borax-free slime-making kit. Everything's included to concoct 18 colors of glow-in-the-dark slime, glitter slime, and more. If that's not enough, it includes storage containers, and with a 67 percent markdown, it's only $19.95.

3. Elite by Maxi-Matic 10 Cup Rice Cooker

Make babysitting rice a thing of the past with this 10-cup automatic rice cooker. Simply add water and up to 5 cups of raw rice, then let the machine work its magic. An inner stainless steel pot means no questionable coatings, and a 30% markdown means the final cost is only $27.99.

4. Power Quick Pot Electric Pressure Cooker

The only thing better than getting a multicooker is getting one for half off. This versatile pressure cooker boasts 36 additional cooking functions, including sous vide, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt, and more. Prices for 6-quart, 8-quart, and 10-quart options range from $49.99 to $159.99.

5. Blondo 'Valli' Waterproof Bootie

These chic women's ankle boots from Blondo can convince anyone to welcome sweaters and banish sandals until spring. You'll be ready for even the wettest day, with textured treads and leather uppers in several neutral fall tones. Availability varies by size and color, but the hunt is worth it, at 60 percent off for a final price of $59.98.

6. Waverly 6-piece 500-count sheet set

Make plans now to sleep in next weekend, preferably on these silky cotton sateen sheets. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases in grey, ivory or white. Both king and queen sets are available for $59.99, a price cut of at least 45 percent.

7. Elite by Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum 3.4 Quart Digital Air Fryer

Cut your cooking time and your grease intake with this fast-cooking air fryer from Maxi-Matic Elite. This model easily and quickly feeds 2-4 diners, preparing more than 2 pounds of food per batch. And you can afford both wings and the fries with your 30 percent savings when you pay a final price of $61.99.

8. Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle

As temperatures drop, warm up with a cup of coffee or espresso from this Nespresso maker bundle. This one-touch brewer makes your favorite caffeinated beverages in five sizes, and froths milk to boot with its included Aeroccino. Its $129.96 price tag represents a 48 percent markdown.

9. Michael Kors Fulton Large Leather Hobo

Michael Kors fans won't want to miss an amazing deal on this leather designer handbag. Effortlessly stylish, this shoulder bag closes with a snap and comes black or a neutral fall combo. They won't last long, at 50 percent off, for a final price tag of $134.

10. ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Outsource the vacuuming with this impossibly quiet, app-controlled robotic vacuum. This quick-charging model works on both carpets and hard floors. It's Alexa-compatible and 32 percent off, for a final cost of $189.99.

11. Le Creuset Enamel lHandle 11-¾" Cast Iron Skillet

Crisp temperatures means the return of cornbread, so prepare your kitchen with this cast iron skillet from La Creuset. Dual grease spouts and an improved helper handle simplify cooking and cleanup. All available colors are marked down 20 percent, for a final price of $200.

12. Omega Masticating Juicer

It's called a juicer, but this masticating machine's lower 80-rpm processing speed makes so much more possible. Make fresh juices, as well as do-it-yourself nut butters, minced herbs and ground coffee. You get all these options and a 7 percent discount, cutting your cost to $298.95.

13. Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender

With a price this good on a Vitamix, don't wait for New Year's to commit to healthy eating. This 10-speed blender makes fresh juice, creamy purees, and savory soups in a flash. The 7 percent discount only applies to the black model, for a final price of $384.95.

