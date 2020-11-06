THOMAS SAMSON
7 arrested at Paris airport accused of selling fake negative COVID-19 tests

November 6, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
Muri Assunção
The fake certificates were being sold to travelers for 150 to 300 euros ($180 to $360).