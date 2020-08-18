August 18, 2020 | 10:01amFrom www.nydailynews.com
6.6-magnitude quake kills one, injures dozens, causes massive damage in Philippines
A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and damaging multiple homes, bridges and buildings, including two coronavirus quarantine centers. A retired police officer died after getting pinned in the debris of a three-story house that collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan, authorities said. Rescuers were trying to find several members of his family who were still missing late Tuesday.