6 unconventional tips to keep your hair healthy

We all want the shiny, bouncy hair we see in shampoo commercials and on magazine covers -- but having healthy, enviable tresses isn't just about using the right products.

It means using those products in the right way to maximize your hair's sheen, too.

Forget about brushing your hair 100 strokes every night, though.

We've put together some tips and products you need to keep your hair as shiny and healthy as possible. But this isn't the same old advice you've heard for years.

1. Swap your shampoo for a cleansing conditioner

Washing your hair is obviously a crucial part of any hair care routine because it rids your hair of the dirt, oil, and residue that leaves locks looking limp and dull. But shampoo can be seriously drying for your hair due to the ingredients that create a lather. Instead of shampooing, try co-washing instead -- using a cleansing conditioner instead of shampoo to wash your hair to minimize the drying effect.

Fine or thin hair: Unwash Bio-Cleansing Conditioner won't leave you with greasy-looking locks.

Thick hair: Renpure Coconut Mint Cowash Cleansing Conditioner nourishes deeply thanks to the coconut oil it contains.

Curly hair: Amika Nice Cream Cleansing Conditioner adds lightweight moisture that won't weigh down your curls.

2. Wash a little less

Even if you're using a cleansing conditioner, washing your hair too often can be bad news. That's because washing every day can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dull and causing split ends. Limit your washing to every other day at most and you'll have healthier, shinier hair. If your hair is looking a little greasy between washes, dry shampoo can be your best friend -- but look for an all-natural formula to keep your hair as healthy as possible.

Fine or thin hair: Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo is highly absorbent and can even help boost volume.

Thick hair: Captain Blankenship Mermaid Dry Shampoo is one of our all-time favorite dry shampoos, and the powder settles better into thicker hair.

Curly hair: Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo provides an excellent choice for curly and wavy hair because it doesn't weigh down the texture in your hair.



3. Work some oil into your routine

One of the easiest ways to boost your hair's shine is with hair oil. Not only can it instantly add sheen, but it also hydrates, detangles, and tames frizz. For best results, apply it to damp hair just after you get out of the shower. For big-time gloss, you can also lightly smooth it over dry hair as the final step of your styling routine.

Fine or thin hair: OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist is a light mist that won't leave fine hair looking greasy.

Thick hair: Bumble and Bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil works on thick hair that needs more intense hydration.

Curly hair: OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco can hydrate parched, damaged locks instantly, so it's ideal for dry or frizzy hair.



4. Sleep on silk

Sleeping may not seem like a risky activity for your hair, but it can actually do real damage. Rubbing your head against a pillowcase made of a rougher material like cotton or flannel can cause friction that leads to dryness and split ends. Silk pillowcases, on the other hand, are so smooth they won't rough up your hair when you toss and turn. That means you'll wake up with soft, shiny locks that are much easier to style.

For the bed: Slip Queen Silk Pillowcases are made of 100% silk and designed specifically to be gentle on your hair and face, reducing stretching and tugging.

For the head: The Aquis Lisse Luxe Desert Rose Hair Wrap isn't made of silk, but it is made of special, superfine fibers that are thinner than silk -- so it dries hair quickly and without damaging it like a rough bath towel.

5. Don't deep condition overnight

A deep conditioner or hair mask can be a lifesaver for your hair -- it moisturizes and helps repair damage to leave you with soft, shiny locks. But, as with most things in life, you can get too much of a good thing. Applying deep conditioner before bed and leaving it on overnight can mean waking up with flat, greasy-looking hair. Leave your deep conditioner for the time recommended on the packaging, which usually means 30 minutes or less.

Fine or thin hair: Kérastase Nutritive Mask for Dry Fine Hair reduces frizz in fine hair without weighing it down with heavy oils.

Thick hair: Kiehl's Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairing Hair Masque provides intense deep conditioning for damaged thick hair.

Curly hair: DevaCurl Heaven In Hair Divine Deep Conditioner is beloved by people with curly and textured hair, and for good reason.

6. Choose the right brush

Brushing your hair for 100 strokes every day isn't always the best thing for your hair. If you use a brush that's too rough, it can damage your hair's cuticle and leave you with a dull color and damaged ends. That's why finding a good brush is essential -- forget cheap nylon bristles and upgrade to a brush made of boar hair, which is super effective at distributing the natural oils from your scalp to the ends of your hair for major shine.

Boar bristle brush: The Mason Pearson Handy Bristle Hair Brush not only effectively distributes your hair's oils, but it also exfoliates the scalp and boosts circulation to the hair follicles to promote hair growth.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.