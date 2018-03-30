  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

6 Of Our Favorite Ways to Celebrate Passover and Easter

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Natalie Cardenas
6 Of Our Favorite Ways to Celebrate Passover and Easter

passover10.jpg

In case you weren't aware, in our office we celebrate both Christian and Jewish holidays. And this year we have two very special days, Passover and Easter, falling on the same weekend. Passover begins tonight and Easter is this Sunday, the 1st of April. 

That's why today we're bringing you some last minute elements that you can add to your Passover or Easter table!

Peaster-2.jpg

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner