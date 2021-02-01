A $50 markdown on AirPods Pro plus other start-of-the-month sales

With the start of a new month comes new opportunities to save money by shopping sales. Whether you’re looking ahead to gifts for Valentine’s Day or you’re shopping for yourself or your family, you can find things on sale to help you get what you need without straining your wallet.

Start here to get the best beginning-of-the-month sales, from AirPods to Vitamixes to home security systems and more.

Apple AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Amazon (was $249)

In addition to impressive noise-canceling performance, the updated wireless AirPods Pro feature adaptive EG technology that actually tunes sound to match individual ear shapes. They come with a case for charging and storage, and the best part is that they’re currently 20% off.

Vitamix 5200 Professional Blender: $449.95 at Amazon (was $549.99)

For serious home chefs, only a Vitamix blender will do. That's because they are engineered with powerful motors and important features like hardened stainless steel blades, variable speed controls, and self-cleaning mode. While it can be difficult to find these premium blenders on sale, you can invest in the 5200 model now and save $100.

Callaway Epic Flash Star Driver: $449.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $699.99)

It may not be golf season yet, but now is a good time to invest in new equipment so you're ready when spring rolls around. A new putter will help you make the most of your swing, especially one that's crafted with precision by Callaway, a top name in golf equipment.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $749.99 at HP (was $849.99)

If you love gaming on the go, check out this versatile laptop by HP. It has a capable Intel Core Processor, lifelike resolution, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics for immersive action. This laptop is powered by Windows 10 Home 64 so it's great for work as well as play.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer: $179.99 at Macy’s (was $223.99)

The Ninja Foodi is built to accommodate two different types of food at once. Its dual baskets cook independently at the same time, making it easy to prep meals quickly. It's multi-functional too: it fries, bakes, boils, roasts, dehydrates, and reheats all with the power of rapid hot air technology.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $119.99)

Make your favorite K-Cup coffee, tea, and hot chocolate beverages in a snap with the K-Classic. The tank holds enough water for brewing six cups before needing to be refilled, and it’s removable so it's easy to add water when it's empty.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Streaming is easier than ever with the Fire TV Stick, updated in 2020 to feature on-board TV controls and improved performance. It's simple to set up, even for those who are new to streaming.

Cuisinart Griddler: $99.99 at Macy's (was $124.99)

Paninis, burgers, grilled fish, pancakes, and more — the Griddler is a panini press, grill, and griddle in one, so it's likely to become the go-to small appliance in your kitchen. Its nonstick cooking plates are removable too, so easy clean-up is one more reason you'll love it.

Defender Ultra 4-Channel Security System: $299.99 at Home Depot (was $449.99)

Keeping an eye on your home 24/7 has never been easier thanks to today's self-monitoring security systems. The Defender Ultra works without a contract, as it pairs with an app so you can check on your home from a distance. It features four cameras with 4K image quality and impressive night vision.

Hotel Suite All-Seasons Warmth Down-Alternative Comforter: $89.99-$109.99 at Kohl's (was $179.99-$219.99)

Winter may make you think about curling up under a cozy blanket, but the great thing about this down-alternative comforter is that its polyester construction makes it just right for year-round use. Choose from twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

Michael Kors Nouveau Hamilton Large Signature Satchel: $238.80 at Macy's (was $398)

The 40% off sale price of the stylish Michael Kors satchel makes it easy to treat yourself to a new bag. Not only is it roomy enough to carry your essentials, but it looks great with casual or dressy fashions.

Samsung 1.9 Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave: $249.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99)

Samsung's 1.9 cubic foot model that fits over a range saves counter space, yet has ample interior room for cooking large portions. The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish and ceramic interior make keeping it clean a snap.

Battington Lashes Monroe 3D Lash Starter Kit: $43.40 at Dermstore (was $62)

Not everyone has great lashes, but this kit can help. It comes with a lash curler to add lift to your natural lashes, plus a pair of handmade faux lashes when you want a glam look. Faux lash trimming scissors and lash glue are also included.

VTech Audio Baby Monitor: $29.95 at Amazon (was $39.95)

A baby monitor is essential for parental peace of mind. The VTech 2-way intercom monitoring system is affordable but offers features parents love including 1,000-foot range, vivid sound, and a built-in nightlight.

Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Dog Toy: $11.99 at Chewy (was $16.79)

The Giggle Ball will take your dog's playtime to the next level, as it encourages play by responding with giggling sounds when it's moved. No batteries are necessary for hours of fun for any playful pooch.

American Red Cross Infant and Toddler Nail Care Set: $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $14.99)

A special nail care set is a must-have for taking care of little ones' nails. This one includes a toe separator, emery board, no-scratch mittens, and illuminating nail clippers that simplify child nail-care tasks.

