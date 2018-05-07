This $50 burger is coming to Manhattan, fries not included

You won’t find this cheeseburger on the dollar menu.

Meet the Surf and Turf Burger, a $50 belly bomb arriving May 22 at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan.

It’s piled high with 8 ounces of kobe beef, Maine lobster, truffle-champagne fonduta and butter lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. The supersized price includes a Resin Double IPA from Sixpoint Brewery.

It does not, however, include fries. For that luxury, you’ll have to fork over another $11 for the spot’s Hand Cut Parmigiano Truffle Fries.

Nor does the $50 price tag include tax and gratuity.

The upscale sandwich will remain on the menu through National Hamburger Day, which falls on May 28.

The Surf and Turf Burger is far from the most expensive burger in New York City.

Serendipity 3 on the Upper East Side sells the Le Burger Extravagant for $295. There’s currently a four-week long waiting list for the Extravagant due to its popularity, according to staff there, and you can order it by appointment only.

Le Burger Extravagant consists of Japanese waygu beef infused with 10-herb white truffle butter seasoned with Salish, alderwood smoked pacific sea salt. It’s covered with cheddar cheese that’s hand-formed by a cheesemaker in Somerset, England, and cave-aged for 18 months. And it’s topped with shaved black truffles, a fried quail egg and is served on a white truffle-buttered Campagna roll which is topped with a blini (savory Russian pancake), crème fraiche, and Paramount Caviar’s Kaluga caviar. A gold fleur-de-lis toothpick encrusted with diamonds pierces the bun.

At Davio’s, the focus is on simple, regional Italian food that’s grilled. Once it debuts, the Surf and Turf Burger will be available for a limited time at the 447 Lexington Ave. eatery Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch in the dining room; as well as at the bar weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.