5 unique gifts your dad will actually like this Father's Day

Father's day is approaching, and it's time to show dad how much you truly care. What better way to express appreciation for him than to get him a unique gift that makes him feel like the coolest dad in town.

Does the old man love sports, but lacks style? Probably. So why not surprise him with a handcrafted wallet that's sure to be a talking point at his next gathering? What about for the dad who prefers to sip on the finer things? Sign him up for a wine club so he can always cheers to the good life. If you want to go with something simpler, a special mug is the perfect combination of technology and practicality.

Let's take a look at these unique gifts and more for this Father's Day. He might actually like these gifts this year.

1. Get him a truly unique wallet

Fielder's Choice Goods create awesomely thoughtful products perfect for dads with a love for America's pastime.

The company specializes in repurposing old baseball gloves and turning them into one-of-a-kind leather products, particularly wallets, billfolds, card cases, and money clips. They utilize a six-step process that begins with the customer choosing the product style they want. Then, a prepaid shipping box will arrive at your door and you can send back the baseball glove (fielder's glove, catcher's glove, or first base glove) you'd like repurposed.

When the glove is received, it's broken down and hand crafted into the desired product. Users even have the option of personalizing their product with 3-letter script monogramming. Finally, the custom made wallet is delivered back to the customer's doorstep. The entire process can be done in just three weeks, so there's still time.

2. Upgrade his wine collection

Wine Access is a superb wine club, or subscription service, that spends its time searching the world for the finest wines, and gives their members access to them. This is the ultimate membership for wine-connoisseur dads.

Members receive six bottles for $150 and can have them delivered up to four times per year. They'll also receive access to resources walking them through each wine and the story behind it. Your dad can not only drink like an expert, but he can sound like one too.

If members want to purchase more bottles, they'll receive 10% off all purchases at wineaccess.com. And if you want to get him something a little less pricey, Wine Access offers deals on single bottles.

3. Give him something practical

The Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug puts a futuristic spin on convenience by keeping coffee or tea at the perfect temperature at all times. Now dad can do his running around, and not have to worry about his favorite beverage cooling off throughout the day.

This device is extremely easy to use, just rotate the dial at the bottom of the mug to adjust the heat settings. A digital reader displays the temperature at the bottom. What makes this gadget so unique is that it's a connected device meaning that it's capable of being used on its own or through an app.

The app allows users to remotely change the mugs temperature, create presets, choose notifications, and even give their mug a name.

4. Help him start a new hobby

The PicoBrew Pico C allows users to create their own personal brewery experience, right at home. Finally dad can earn the coveted title of brewmaster.

This appliance is an automated machine that brews fresh craft beer using recipes from award-winning breweries. Users can brew any style of beer they want with just the press of a button, and monitor the automated process with any web enabled device. Enjoy fermented, carbonated, and ready to drink beer in just 10 to 14 days.

Owners can select from more than 100 PicoPak recipes available on PicoBrew's online marketplace or craft their own. The PicoBrew makes brewing beer easy, without all of the complex equipment and cleanup. What's even better is that they'll deliver a PicoPak full of fresh grains, hops and yeast directly to the buyers doorstep, so they can begin brewing in no time.

5. Dads love toys, get him the best toy

The Holy Stone F181C RC Quadcopter Drone puts the freedom of flight into the palm of dad's hands. This affordable drone shares many of the features and settings that its more expensive and advanced quadcopter counterparts.

It sports an HD camera and is maneuvered with an easy to use controller, so there's no need for complicated instructions or lessons. It's one-press return feature and automated security system assists beginners and helps prevent them from losing the drone. It's also equipped with an altitude hold function that allows the drone to hover at its current height making it great for taking quality images or videos.

