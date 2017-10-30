5 Stylish Ways to Use Balloons

The team at LMP absolutely loves to use balloons as a decor element in our parties. As much as we fawn over flowers and cakes, balloons truly do “wow” the guests. Whether it’s a kids party or an adult soiree, balloons kick up the level of fun in any space. See our 5 favorite ways to style balloons into your event:

1. Solid Garland with Greenery and Florals: For Dylan’s first birthday, Seri and Mandy went with a fiesta theme, using hot pink, orange, yellow and green in contrast to the beautiful white party space they used in Toronto. This plain white garland was chic and festive, making the florals and greenery really come to life.