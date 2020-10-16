October 16, 2020 | 2:20pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
5 men charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor can stand trial, federal judge rules
A federal judge on Friday ordered five men to stand trial for their alleged involvement in a far-right extremist plot to overthrow Michigan’s state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The decision follows two days of testimony by an FBI agent and prosecutors behind the months-long investigation, which has led to charges against 14 people in Michigan and other states.