The 5 best Prime Day deals ever

Before you know it, Prime Day sales will begin. But with the thousands of deals, it's hard to tell which ones are really the best.

We looked back over the history of Prime Day, an annual sale which began in 2015 as part of Amazon.com's 20th anniversary, to find the very best deal year by year. We also predicted what we think 2019's hot deal will be.

The date of Prime Day has always been a secret until a few days before the event, but it has always happened on a Tuesday in mid-July. Take a look at some of the products we've dubbed "best of the best" that we hope are on sale again this year.

2015: Amazon devices

Amazon smartly discounted all its devices, namely Kindle e-readers, Alexa-enabled Echo Bluetooth speakers, and their Fire tablets. This in turn made Amazon devices the number one seller on Prime Day in 2015 and every year thereafter.

If you want to score an Amazon device for the lowest price of the year, Prime Day is it. Although Amazon's devices are on sale often, you'll save at least $5 more than usual on every single one on Prime Day. The only other day we've seen the price get so low was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

2016: Instant Pot DUO60 6 quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker

And so the race to snag the lowest price on the most popular kitchen appliance in decades began. The main draw of the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 cooker is that it's several space-hogging kitchen appliances in one quicker, more convenient and easier-to-use multi cooker. Most models have a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and roaster function, and this one also can make yogurt.

Instant Pots have dominated Amazon Prime Day ever since 2016, and we expect this trend to continue this year, too. In fact, we predict worthwhile discounts on most models.

2017: 23andMe DNA ancestry test

Who doesn't like to learn secrets about themselves and their families? The answer is: not many, as proven by record sales of this popular ancestry kit in 2017. This test stands out from the rest in terms of providing more depth and personalized results compared to most of the other ancestry tests, which often give a more generic report based on your last name, place of birth, etc. It even provides some medical information and can be especially helpful for adoptees who want to learn more about their birth family origins.

It's pricier than most other ancestry/DNA tests, so Prime Day is a great opportunity to get it for a deep discount -- up to 50% off.

2018: TVs and laptops

It is too hard to pick just one standout bestseller in 2018, but the top ones were all in electronics -- specifically TVs and laptops. Lenovo laptops sold the best, as did Samsung and LG smart TVs. 2018 seemed to be the year of the upgrade, and anyone who wanted a bigger, newer, faster, sleeker, more feature-packed model of the TV or laptop they owned jumped on the chance to not only save hundreds of dollars, but to have it delivered within a couple days right to their doorstep.

2019: Air fryers (projected best deal)

We're projecting that the air fryer is going to be one of the 2019 "it" items. If you're like much of the population, you want to eat healthier ... but don't want to give up crispy favorites like fries, donuts, and chicken wings. An air fryer might not quite deliver that deep-fried crunch, but they come pretty close, and save you a lot of calories, fat, and mess, all the while freeing up your stovetop for other meal prep.

Our top picks for specific models are the GoWISE USA 2.75 quart if you don't have much counter space or are only cooking for one or two, or the Philips XL if you plan to cook a lot of food in it at a time.

We also think there will be solid deals on Ring doorbells (a smart gadget that doubles as a security camera) and, as always, any of Amazon's devices. It's always worth checking out deals on premium kitchen appliances like KitchenAid mixers and professional-grade blenders like the Vitamix, too.

Whether you add all of these to your wishlist now so you know what sales to take advantage of, or you start navigating them on your own the day of, Amazon's Prime Day is worth checking out. You can find some unbeatable deals, and with their generous return policy, there is very little chance of buyer's remorse.

