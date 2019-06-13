3D printer quick start guide: FlashForge Finder (VIDEO)

Setting up your 3D printer can be a daunting task, but we will walk you through the steps to help you get started quickly.

We tested the setup of the FlashForge Finder and found it to be straightforward and beginner-friendly.

First, plug in the printer and turn it on.

Then, load the filament after selecting "Load" on the firmament menu.

Select "preheat" from the menu to preheat the extruder.

Connect your printer to your computer using WiFi or the uncluded USB cable.

Finally, download your desired design to Flashprint.

Your printer is ready to go. Print the design and wait for it to finish.

For a step-by-step guide, watch our video. You can learn more about inexpensive 3D printers in our buying guide.

