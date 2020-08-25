33 inmates, accomplices received unemployment benefits in ‘appalling’ rip-off of pandemic program: authorities

August 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Shutterstock
State and federal authorities have uncovered an audacious fraud scheme that enabled inmates from across Pennsylvania to illegally obtain unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced charges against 33 suspects, including inmates at eight state and county jails and prisons in western Pennsylvania. The group is only a fraction of some 10,000 inmates who have fraudulently applied for unemployment assistance in the state, according to prosecutors.