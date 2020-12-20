December 20, 2020 | 9:46amFrom www.nydailynews.com
$32M worth of fake Viagra pills, Air Jordans, other goods seized at California seaport: customs officials
More than $32 million worth of fake Viagra pills, replica Air Jordans and other counterfeit products were found in cargo shipments coming from China this week, authorities said. The massive load was seized from three containers arriving at the Los Angeles and Long Beach seaports in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.