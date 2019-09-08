30 of the best deals we could find on the internet

It's the beginning of a new week, and if you're looking to upgrade your beauty collection, electronics, kitchen tools and more, we've got a great list for you to check out while you ease back into the swing of things.

We searched all kinds of retailers -- Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon, Chewy and more -- to curated a list of marked-down products that we stand behind for their quality.

They're ordered here by price (from low-to-high) and all prices are current at the time of publication.

1. Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Chewy Box Puzzle Dog Toy

The Frisco Hide and Seek Dog Toy will provide hours of fun for your pooch, thanks to the cute design that features a plush box with slots for plush ball, bone, and rope toy that come with it. You'll only pay $7.99 and save 20% if you catch it while it's on sale.

2. Too Faced Natural Face Palette

Too Faced fans will be thrilled to find the brand's Natural Face Palette marked down from $44 to only $22. It offers bronzers, blushes, and highlighters in one pretty collection. Each product is made without parabens, phthalates, or sulfates.

3. Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette

From neutrals to bold jewel tones, Urban Decay has you covered with the Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette. It includes 21 eyeshadow colors, so you'll be able to create a lot of looks for a little price tag. It's marked down from $49 to $24.50.

4. Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Throw

Items in the Nordstrom at Home collection are available at deep discounts, like the Faux Fur Throw that's currently 50% off, making your price a low $24.49. It's made of a super-soft polyester/spandex blend, and works as an accent piece for cozy cover.

5. Treasure & Bond 5-piece Bar Tool Set

Whether you entertain frequently or are looking for a unique gift item, the Treasure & Bond 5-piece Bar Tool Set is a unique option that's currently marked down 50%, making the price just $24.49. It comes with four essential tools and a stand, each crafted of enameled stainless steel.

6. Sugar Rush by tarte Deluxe Minis

Mini-sized products are perfect for determining if you like them before committing to large quantities. Now on Ulta, you can get five mini tarte for just $25, (each one is usually $10 each) and sample fan-favorites like the brand's popular mascara, lip products, and more.

7. Coolaroo Steel Frame Elevated Pet Bed

An elevated pet bed will keep your best friend comfortable while not being in direct contact with carpet, grass, or hard floor surfaces. Coolaroo offers a model with durable steel frame and breathable polyethylene fabric for just $26.97, a discount of 32%.

8. Neater Feeder Elevated Dog Bowl

The elevated structure and the innovative design of the Neat Feeder make it a worthwhile choice for dogs and their owners. Medium to large dogs won't have far to reach for their food and water, while side walls prevent messes. It's currently available for $27.98, a savings of 18%.

9. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Paul Mitchell has been a top-selling name in quality hair-care products for generations, and now is a great time to save on products like Tea Tree Special Shampoo. If you purchase two select Paul Mitchell products on Ulta, you'll get one free. That can add up to savings of $34 or more.

10. Tarte Goal Getters 5-piece Contour Brush Set

You can put your best face forward with Tarte's Goal Getters Brush Set that includes a contour, bronzer, foundation, blush, and highlighter brush. We love that they are made of cruelty-free bristles, and that they are on sale for $35.20, a markdown of 20%.

11. Clinique Moisture Surge Deluxe Set

The Clinique Moisture Surge Deluxe Set that includes the line's hydrator, mask, and vitamin C serum is typically $69, that's why we were thrilled to find it on Sephora for only $39.50. Each product is allergy-tested and made without fragrance.

12. HomeWorx Mountain Air 4-wick Candle

Homeworx's Mountain Air candle emits a pleasant, long-lasting scent, and can burn for up to 55 hours. It has four wicks that are lead-free. The usual price is $25, but you can get two candles for $40 while the sale price lasts.

13. All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

If you didn't think you could find a reliable tablet for a low price, check out Amazon's updated Fire 7 model that's only $49.99. It offers WiFi connectivity, expandable storage, and a versatile 7-inch screen. We've tested it against the big names and think it stacks up well per what you're paying.

14. Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum

Lightweight, buildable coverage, skin-nourishing ingredients, and notable sun protection - you'll get all of these benefits and more in Perricone MD's No Foundation Foundation Serum. It comes in a universal shade and dermatologist-tested. You can try it now for just $48 and save 20%.

15. Calphalon Simply 6 Bakeware Set

A bakeware set is essential to any kitchen, that's why we think the Calphalon Simply 6 is a great buy at $34.99. The set includes two round cake pans, a square cake pan, muffin pan, loaf pan, and cookie sheet backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty.

16. Chevron 20-inch Spinner Carry-on

The end of summer is a great time to save on travel gear like the 20-inch spinner carry-on bag by Chevron. It's marked down from $139 to $69.49. It's both tough and pretty, as it has a strong hard-shell build and stylish pink finish with a chevron pattern.

17. JBL Wireless Headphones

With a trim fit, notable sound, and the ability to use them wired or wireless, the JBL Wireless Headphones have a lot to offer music lovers at the sale price of $69.99 which reflects a 29% savings. They boast up to 16 hours of playtime per charge, and are available in several colors.

18. Nordstrom Border Frame Duvet

The Nordstrom Border Frame Duvet features contemporary styling that will give any bedroom a fresh, updated look. It's made of 100% cotton and is available in queen and king sizes that were $149 to $169, but are currently available for $74.49 to $84.49.

19. GoPetClub 80-inch Cat Tree

Kitties love to climb, and the GoPetClub cat tree will satisfy this urge. It has ample spots to perch, play, hide, and nap in the 80-inch construction that includes hanging toys and scratching posts. Get one for your feline friend while it's marked down from $116.99 to $89.99.

20. Amazon Fire TV Cube

Not only does the Fire TV Cube stream your favorite programming, but you can use it to control other smart devices and appliances in your home via Alexa. We are also impressed with how easy it is to set up, even for the not-so-tech-savvy consumer. If you buy now, you'll save $20 and pay only $99.99.

21. Aria Beauty Unicorn Super Glam 6-piece Hairstyling Set

Aria Beauty offers a comprehensive 6-piece hairstyling set that includes the items you'll need for gorgeous tresses. You'll get a ceramic ionic flat iron, comb, jaw clip, paddle brush, and a ponytail cuff for only $104.99 - a savings of 30% off the retail price of $149.99.

22. BUNN Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker

The BUNN Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker has earned a loyal following for its ability to brew faster than most standard machines, making it the perfect companion for busy mornings. It comes with 25 filters to get you started. It's $43 of the usual price, so you'll pay $126.99.

23. Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Queen Sheet Set

Tempur-Pedic makes quality sheets using the company's proprietary fabric blend that cools, breathes, and absorbs moisture to ensure more restful sleep. Additionally, they have a 400 thread count for a soft, luxurious feel. The price of $149.99 is an unbeatable savings of 50%.

24. T3 Cura Professional Hair Dryer

You can invest in a salon-grade hair dryer and save some money with the T3 Cura Professional that's marked down from $235 to $179.99. It delivers negative ion heat that reduces frizz, and three heat settings to suit your style.

25. Clarisonic Skincare Set

You can take advantage of the savings offered at Sephora for the Clarisonic Skincare Set, as it's currently on sale from $325 to $199. In addition to the award-winning Mia Smart Beauty device, you'll get a sonic eye massager and Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream.

26. Toshiba 43-inch Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

Do you like the idea of a TV with built-in streaming capabilities? If so, you'll appreciate Toshiba's Fire Edition model that has Alexa-enable Fire TV without the need for another device. The versatile 43-inch model is currently marked down $100 and available for $229.99.

27. Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Vitamix's Professional Series 750 Blender is one of our favorite small appliances for its impressive performance, so we are excited to find it on sale for $534 (a markdown of $216). A superior stainless steel blade, 64-ounce blending container, and five pre-programmed settings are all part of its outstanding feature set.

28. Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan

The Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan offers state-of-the-art technology that removes pollutants from the air with a sealed HEPA filtration system. The contemporary design has a small footprint that doesn't take up a lot of space. You can get yours now for the 20% off sale price of $549.99.

29. Reyna Outdoor Aluminum 5-piece Bar Set

Summer may be winding down, but now is a good time to invest in outdoor furniture like the Reyna Bar set that's marked down by 70%, making your price just $699. The attractive set comes with a table and four chairs that nest together for easy storage.

30. LG Alexa Built-in C9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019)

If you are ready to invest in a remarkable TV viewing experience, the LG Smart OLED TV is the one to get. It has Alexa functionality built-in and delivers brilliant image quality thanks to the 4K resolution and OLED technology. The 65-inch screen works well for large rooms and home theaters. It's on sale for $2,496.99, which will save you $500.

