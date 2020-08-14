August 14, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
3 women charged with attacking Chili’s hostess who refused to seat large group due to coronavirus
Baton Rouge Police
Three grown women have been charged in a senseless attack on a teenage Chili’s hostess who refused to let their large group sit together because of her employer’s coronavirus restrictions, Louisiana authorities said Friday. The suspects are among a dozen or so women who flew into a violent rage when the victim denied their request to sit at a single table Saturday in Baton Rouge, according to police.