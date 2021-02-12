February 12, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
3-week-old baby sitting on mother’s lap killed in head-on crash in Philadelphia: police
A 3-week-old infant was sitting on her mother’s lap when the driver got into a head-on crash Thursday night in Philadelphia, killing the child and sending another baby to the hospital, police said. Nayeli Torres, who was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash, was in her mother’s arms as the woman sat in the front-passenger seat of a 2005 Honda, authorities said in a news release.