3 products to help the health of your hair

You likely already have numerous products kicking around in your bathroom, so if you're going to add more, it's important to choose tried and true options that are worth the money (and the cabinet space).

We talked to Courtney, a hairdresser in Park City, Utah, to find out which three hair products she most highly recommends to leave hair healthy and voluminous.

In addition to these premium products, we've put together a collection of our favorite styling tools, all at prices that are too good to miss.

1. It's a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product

You'd expect a product that leaves hair shiny, detangled, and frizz-free to cost more than $8.49, but that's all you'll pay for It's a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product that accomplishes all of these improvements. It's made with nourishing plant-based ingredients that moisturize and protect to keep hair looking its best.

2. The Original Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Chemical processing and heated styling tools can leave hair dry, dull, and brittle, but a revitalizing hair treatment can help reverse the damage. Olaplex Hair Perfector is an affordable, patented formula that has a bonding effect for smoother, healthier locks no matter what type of hair you have. You'll get noticeable salon-quality results for the low price of just $28.

3. Oribe Shampoo

Rich lather, a delightful scent, and results that leave hair full of body and bounce make Oribe Shampoo a worthwhile investment at $49. It's made with silk and almond proteins that moisturize hair without feeling oily or heavy.

Deals on hairstyling tools

You need the proper tools to pair with these top-quality hair products; here are our favorites, ordered by increasing cost.

Conair Pro Hair Brush

The Conair Pro Hair Brush isn't fancy, but it's a practical grooming tool that works well on many types of hair thanks to the ball-tipped bristles that prevent flyaways and reduce tangles. It's also affordable, as the $3.88 price reflects a 44% savings.

Kitsch Blow Dry Clips

Hair clips come in handy when it comes to creating various styles. Kitsch Blow Dry Clips have durable hinges and are coated in silicone, so they are made to stay put while you blow dry, curl, or straighten your hair. A pack of three clips is only $7 on Ulta.

I.N.C. International Concepts Animal Print Hair Clip Set

Creating trendy updo looks is easy with cute hair clips like the four that come in the Animal Print Hair Clip Set from I.N.C. International Concepts that are marked down from $22.50 to $9. We love their fun animal print graphics and gold-tone accents that look great in hair of any color.

Revlon 1-inch Ceramic Flat Iron

You can make your 'do sleek and stylish on a budget, because Revlon makes a ceramic flat iron that costs only $9.94 (that's a savings of 29%). Although inexpensive, this styling tool heats up quickly to 400 degrees, making it easy to achieve straight styles.

I.N.C. International Concepts 5-piece Scrunchie Set

Scrunchies are making a comeback, and they're the perfect accessory for keeping your locks pulled back into a stylish ponytail. I.N.C. International Concepts has a 5-piece collection in pretty colors and velvet material for $10.26, which is a savings of 70% off the regular price of $34.50.

Wet Brush Detangler

Is your hair prone to tangles when you wash it? The detangler brush by Wet Brush is designed especially to glide through wet hair of all lengths. However, it works just as well on dry hair too. It's on sale now for only $10.49, regularly priced at $14.99.

Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods

Tifara Beaty's Flexible Curling Rods are basic stylers but are super easy to use to create waves and curls. And because they are made of soft, flexible foam, you can even sleep in them. You'll get a pack of 42 rods in seven different sizes for only $12.99, discounted from $19.99.

Conair 1875 Watt Full-size Pro Hair Dryer

Many modern hair dryers deliver ionic technology that helps guard against heat damage and reduces frizz. You may be surprised to find this technology in a hair dryer that costs just $14.45, but that's all you'll pay for Conair's 1875 Hair Dryer while it's marked down 34%.

Remington Compact Ceramic Hair Rollers

There are a lot of styling tools on the market, but hot roller are still a fan-favorite for the beautiful curls they produce. We like Remington's ceramic rollers that have secure J-clips and come in a compact storage case that's perfect for travel. They are also easy to afford, and currently marked down from $17.99 to $14.96.

Bed Head Wave Artist

Looking for a styling tool that can turn straight hair into beach-worthy waves? The Bed Head Wave Artist styler has a uniquely structured barrel that can create soft or defined waves plus ceramic technology that smooths frizz. It's also priced affordably at only $29.95.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Hot Air Brush

Because it's a hair dryer and styling tool in one, the Revlon One Step Hot Air Brush is an outstanding value for the price of $41.59, which is discounted 31%. You'll be able to create full body and soft waves while you dry your hair, so this combo tool will also save you time on your hair-styling routine.

Hot Tools Nano Ceramic Curling Iron

If you like loose curls and bouncy waves, then the 1.5-inch barrel curling iron by Hot Tools is for you. In addition to hair-smoothing ceramic technology, this styling tool heats up to 450 degrees for perfect curls every time. The $41.99 price is marked down from $59.99.

Macy's Cultured Freshwater Pearl Headband

We found a great deal on a hair accessory that's ideal for special occasions. Macy's Cultured Freshwater Pearl Headband is adorned with real cultured pearls and set on sterling silver. It's on sale from $200 to $80, but you can save an additional 20% with the DEALS promo code, bringing your price down to $64.

Chi for Ulta Beauty Blowout Kit

It can be pricey buying all of the items you need for a gorgeous blowout, but not when you get everything in one collection. Chi's Blowout Kit has it all, including a blow dryer, round brush, clips, three nozzle attachments, and two Chi styling products for the low price of $99.99.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-inch Professional Curling Iron

If you're ready to upgrade to a salon-quality curling iron, now is a great time to buy the T3 SinglePass that's marked down from $160 to $129.99 at Dermstore. It boasts the brand's proprietary technology that creates defined, lasting curls without frizz or flyaways.

FHI Heat Platform 1900 Hair Dryer

The FHI Heat Platform 1900 Hair Dryer may look like it belongs in a salon, but you can own one for only $139.99 -- 50% off retail. This dryer is both lightweight and powerful, and it delivers 1900 watts of power with hair-loving tourmaline ceramic technology.

