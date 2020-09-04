3 people arrested in shooting death of Cleveland police officer

A 53-year-old officer described as one of the “finest” members of the Cleveland Police Department was shot and killed while on duty Thursday night, authorities said. Det. James Skernivitz was sitting in his patrol car with a second man when they were ambushed and fatally shot on the city’s West Side about 10 p.m., according to police. Two juveniles and one adult were arrested in connection with the shooting Friday, but police have not released their names or discussed a possible motive.