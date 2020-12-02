Daniel Knighton
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

3 Eddie Van Halen guitars sell for more than $400K at auction

December 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Daniel Knighton

Three Eddie Van Halen guitars have sold at auction for more than a combined $400,000.