July 10, 2020 | 8:06amFrom www.nydailynews.com
3 deputies shot, suspect killed after man held woman hostage, threatened to burn her in California: cops
A California hostage situation turned into an hours-long standoff and ended with a suspect killed and three sheriff’s deputies shot, authorities said Friday. It started Thursday morning when a woman called 911 reporting that a man had held her hostage overnight, broken her ribs by pushing her onto a table, poured gasoline on her and threatened to set her on fire, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.