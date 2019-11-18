29 advent calendars you should buy right now (warning: spoilers)

If you're eagerly anticipating Christmas day and you're looking for a fun way to count down, consider one of these exciting and cool Advent calendars that will make every day in the leadup to Christmas a special one.

From luxury chocolates to premium liquors, popular toys to socks, hot sauce to skincare kits, there's really an Advent calendar for everyone. Whether you're buying one for your family or for someone else, these are sure to excite.

Take a look at all the best Advent calendars this year; you'll have a hard time refraining from opening all of it at once.

Edible treats

Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar: $29.95 at Macy's

Chocolate lovers will enjoy daily sweet treats as Christmas approaches with Godiva's decadent Advent calendar. The anticipation is similar to opening up a box of chocolates and biting into each delicious piece to see what's inside, except the 24 individual pieces of this gourmet chocolate collection are concealed in festive holiday decor with one for each day of the countdown.

Lindt Advent Calendar: $33.71 at Amazon

Not only is the Lindt Advent calendar packed with chocolate delicacies, but each little treat is decked out for the holidays as Santa, stars, snowmen, and more with colorful wrappers that are sure to delight everyone in the family. White, milk, and hazelnut Swiss chocolates included.

BYOBHotSauce Santa's Secret Sauce Advent Calendar: $79.95 at Amazon

You can heat up the countdown to Christmas Louisiana-style with 25 creole hot sauces that include Anaheim, jalapeno, banana, cayenne, ghost pepper, and other deliciously heated flavors. But these aren't regular hot sauces, as each bottle has its own unique holiday-inspired label.

English Tea Shop Organic Advent Tea Calendar: $29.95 at Amazon

Imagine sipping a new tea around the Christmas tree on each day of the holiday season. English Tea Shop's book-style Advent calendar contains 25 organic English teas so you can indulge as you celebrate. Each pyramid-style tea bag is individually packaged in a Christmas-themed box.

Holiday Spirits Calendars Advent Calendar for Alcohol & Adults: $50 at Amazon

This is a unique twist on an Advent calendar -- one that's stashed with a selection of "holiday spirits." You'll get a variety of liquors, including bourbon, whiskey, tequila, gin, and vodka, to sample throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas. We think it's sure to bring some holiday cheer.

Palais des Thes Holiday 24-Piece Tea Advent Calendar: $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Celebrate 24 days of holiday cheer with artisan teas from Palais des Thes. This popular advent calendar includes one of Palais des Thes's best-selling tea bags for each day of the Christmas countdown. It's an excellent buy for tea lovers who enjoy indulging in international varieties.

DreamBone Furry Christmas Advent Calendar: $14.99 at Chewy

Dogs may not understand Christmas, but they'll love it when Advent brings daily tasty treats. DreamBone's Advent calendar offers a trio of rawhide-free canine goodies, including sweet potato bones, chicken-wrapped sticks, and festive candy cane shaped treats.

Beauty and fashion

Men's Harry Potter 12 Days of Socks Set: $37.49 at Amazon

Any Harry Potter fanatic will love marking off the 12 days of Christmas with a pair of limited-edition socks for each day. They'll love the themes from the magical novels as well as the variety of low-cut and crew socks that come in the set.

The Ritual of Advent Calendar Gift Set: $89 at Amazon

You can make the weeks prior to Christmas beautiful with Ritual's Advent calendar that features holiday-themed creams and lotions. It comes nicely packaged and opens up into the shape of a Christmas tree. The gift set also includes four Advent candles that make lovely additions to any Christmas decor.

The Body Shop Deluxe Vegan Advent Calendar: $110 at Ulta

Luxurious lotions, fabulously scented bath items, and beauty-boosting accessories -- if these are a few of your favorite things, check out The Body Shop's Advent calendar that's well-stocked with self-care items formulated with vegan ingredients.

NYX Professional Makeup Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar: $60 at Ulta

Trying out different lip looks is always fun, which is why we were excited to find the Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent calendar that provides lip products for each day of the Christmas countdown. Lip glosses and lipsticks are included, all in popular, party-worthy shades.

Clarins 12-piece Holiday Wishes Advent Calendar Gift Set: $60 at Macy's

Clarins has created an advent calendar this season for celebrating the 12 days of Christmas with some of the skincare brand's top beauty picks. Everything from concealer to mascara and masks to moisturizers will make your holiday looks brighter.

L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar: $64 at Nordstrom

Everything you need to give your skin a fresh holiday glow is included in this Advent calendar by L'Occitane. Not only will you love the 24-piece collection of cleansers, lotions, gels, and more, but we think you'll also appreciate the custom packaging that looks like a mythology book.

ELEMIS 12 Days of Beauty Collection: $145 at Ulta

Improve your skin's appearance before the big day by unleashing 12 beauty surprises from ELEMIS. With masks, cleansers, toners, balms, and more, you'll look forward each day to discovering the next product as you count down the 12 days of Christmas.

The Apothecary Shop Gift Some Glow 12-Day Advent Calendar: $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue has selected fan-favorite items from the Apothecary Shop and come up with an Advent calendar designed to make beauty part of the daily holiday celebration. Top brands like Moroccanoil, Supergoop!, and Foreo are included in the 12-product set that's valued at $162.

Toys and collectibles

Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar: $27.89 at Amazon

Young Hatchimals fans will love marking off the days until Christmas by discovering 24 exciting finds. To pique their excitement, let them know they'll find new, exclusive characters along with lots of fun accessories during the countdown.

Hot Wheels 2019 Advent Calendar: $19.99 at Amazon

Kids have loved Hot Wheels for generations; it's no surprise that there's an Advent calendar that's all about the iconic toys. Kids will look forward to revealing 24 new toys that consist of eight Hot Wheels and 16 accessories to go with them.

Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown Christmas Calendar: $42.99 at Amazon

With Tsum Tsum characters of different sizes and a collection of accessories to go with them, this Disney calendar will give kids extra reasons to be excited as Christmas grows near. The adorable characters come concealed in a festive gingerbread-themed package that will fit nicely with your holiday decorations.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar: $49.99 at Amazon

In addition to 17 beloved Super Mario characters and seven accessories to go with them, this Nintendo Advent Calendar comes with the added bonus of a pop-up scene where kids can display each day's surprise.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar: $59.99 at Amazon

You may not think of comic book characters when you think of Christmas, but you can celebrate both with the Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent calendar. Each little box contains a mini fan-favorite Marvel character bu Funko to usher in Christmas day.

Festive décor

Northlight Locomotive Advent Calendar: $124 at Macy's

Trains go with Christmas like snowflakes go with wintertime. That's why we love the locomotive theme of Northlight's Advent calendar that's constructed of wood and adorned with a Christmas theme. It's ready for you to stuff with your favorite Advent treats.

T.S. Shure Wooden Gingerbread House Advent Calendar: $99.99 at Amazon

One of the sweetest symbols of Christmas is the gingerbread house, and this one is made to serve as a decorative piece as well as an Advent calendar. It's crafted in durable wood with gingerbread house graphics and doors and windows where you can stash treats of your choice.

Sweet Diary Tabletop Christmas Tree Advent Calendar: $59.99 at Amazon

Not only will you get a box with 24 hidden miniature ornaments to count down the days until Christmas, but this unique calendar also comes with a tabletop tree so you can add another decoration when each new decoration is revealed.

Fisher-Price Little Nativity Advent Calendar: $49.99 at Amazon

The Little Nativity Advent calendar features a Nativity theme with Little People figures, so it's perfect for small children. It also has a fold-out design so kids can set up their very own nativity scene as Christmas nears.

HYGGEHAUS Wooden Advent Calendar: $89 at Amazon

The design of the HYGGEHAUS Advent calendar features red and white holiday patterns with 24 drawers in which to place toys, treats, and more. It's made of wood and looks great under the tree so it can easily become part of your annual Christmas decor.



Roman Cabin Village Light-Up Advent Calendar: $99.99 at Nordstrom

The beautiful Cabin Village Light-Up Advent calendar does more than house 24 hidden pre-Christmas treats, as the little drawers encompass a winter scene with battery-powered lights. It's customizable, too, as you can fill each drawer with goodies your family will love.

Words and pictures

The World of Eric Carle Pop-up Advent Calendar: $9.35 at Amazon

This adorable and inexpensive Advent calendar has a unique pop-up design with a decoration for each of the 24 days before Christmas. It's based on the popular story Dream Snow by author Eric Carle, who wrote The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Norman Rockwell Pop-up Advent Calendar: $19.99 at Amazon

Norman Rockwell is renowned for his iconic illustrations, and you can enjoy a collection of the most popular holiday themes in this Advent calendar. The beautiful scenes have windows with Christmas images, making it a nice addition to your holiday decor.

House of Dorchester Slims Holiday 25 Day Advent Calendar: $20 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Each of the Santa scenes of the concealed compartments of the Slims Advent calendar hides a sweet surprise: chocolate treats for those 25 special days in December. The calendar itself features beautiful paintings of St. Nick himself.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews.



