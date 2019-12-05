The 28 coziest gifts available on the internet

When winter settles in, bringing colder temperatures and shorter days, venturing outside your house isn't much fun. Whether you're spending the day lounging in bed or camped out on the sofa for movie night, you want your home to be the perfect haven.

To get your home as warm and comfy as possible, check out these cozy items that can help create the ideal homey vibe for winter nights and weekends.

From products that actually keep you warm to those that can set a comfortable, relaxing mood, you'll be all set to hibernate until spring.



For your bedroom

UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw: $98 at Nordstrom

When you curl up on the sofa to read a good book or watch your favorite movie, you need a comfy blanket to keep you warm, and this is the softest we've ever found. The cozy throw is actually reversible, with smooth velvet on one side and a fuzzy reverse that can keep you toasty even on drafty days. The generous size makes it perfect for sharing a little body heat, too.

Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket: $68.90 at Amazon

A weighted blanket can help reduce stress in any season because its deep touch pressure aims to soothe and reduce anxiety. It works well for afternoon naps on the sofa, but it's especially effective if you're having trouble sleeping through the night this winter. It's made of 100% natural cotton, too, so it's breathable, which can keep you comfy even if you have your heat turned up.

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set: $31.60 - 64.99 at Amazon

Stay warm all winter long with these flannel sheets on your bed. They're preshrunk and brushed for added softness, so sleeping on them is a luxurious experience. They include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, which are available in all mattress sizes and a variety of fun winter-themed patterns. We especially love the cute bear family print for cozy winter nights.

Woolrich Sherpa Heated Mattress Pad: $74.99 - $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Never slip into a cold bed again with this heated mattress pad. Not only does it offer five temperature settings to get it as warm as you need, but it has a quilted top and is covered in soft sherpa fabric to make sure you always have a comfortable night's sleep. You don't have to worry about safety; the 10-hour auto-shutoff feature adds peace of mind.

Martha Stewart Collection Dream Science Memory Foam Pillow: $47.99 at Macy's

You can't be completely cozy without a luxurious pillow to rest your head on, and this pick from the Martha Stewart Collection offers all the support and comfort you could need. Made with supple memory foam, it helps soothe key pressure points in your head, neck, and shoulders while helping to evenly distribute your body weight, so you don't wake up with any aches or pains on cold winter mornings.



For your wardrobe

Hotel Collection Finest Model Robe: $79.99 at Macy's

It's hard to get out of bed -- or the shower -- if you don't have a toasty robe to wrap yourself in. These robes are made from a blend of Turkish cotton and modal for a plush feel that'll remind you of your favorite spa. It comes in four shades and has an attractive sheen, too, so you'll feel warm and stylish wearing it around the house this winter.

Nordstrom Women's Thermal Pajamas: $59 at Nordstrom

You're sure to feel warm and snug turning in for the night in a pair of thermal pajamas that lock in your body heat. These include a front-button top and sporty jogger-inspired bottoms that offer a super comfy fit. They're available in four winter-inspired patterns, too, but we especially like red-and-black check design.

Hanro Men's Thilo 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Henley Pajama Set: $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Pajamas that are comfortable enough and stylish enough to wear all day are hard to come by. But these fit the bill thanks to the henley top and smooth lounge pant bottoms. The pants even have side pockets and an elasticized waist that doesn't pinch or pull. Best of all, they're made of machine-washable cotton, so they're easy to care for.

UGG Scuffette II Women's Slippers: $84.95 at Nordstrom

Comfy slippers are a must for keeping your feet warm around the house when that winter chill hits. These slippers offer a snug fit that stretches and conforms to your feet for the most comfortable feel, and the genuine shearling lining makes cold toes a thing of the past. The suede exterior is water-resistant, too, so you can even wear them to take out the trash or get your mail.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Polo Bear Faux-Suede Slippers: $60 at Macy's

These moccasin-style slippers don't just keep your feet warm; they look great, too, thanks to the embroidered Polo Bear on the toe. The fleece lining helps banish chill while the memory foam sole means major support and comfort for your feet. With their rubber sole for better traction, you don't have to worry about slips and falls either.

Nike Sportswear Women's Essential Fleece Pants: $60 at Nordstrom

If you feel guilty about staying in your pj's all day, a comfortable pair of joggers are the perfect alternative for cold weather. These pants are made from super soft brushed fleece, which means they're extra comfy and warm. Their drawcord waist lets you adjust the fit, too, so they're never too tight or too loose.

Puma Men's Fleece Cargo Joggers: $45 at Macy's

Just because you're lounging around the house doesn't mean you can't show some style, too. These fleece joggers are ideal for cozy winter days because they can help keep you warm but still have the classic sporty look you expect from Puma. You'll also appreciate the utility and cargo pockets when you venture out to pick up your favorite takeout.

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Cableknit Turtleneck: $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue

What winter wardrobe is complete without a really great sweater? This classic cable-knit top is perfect for winter afternoons curled up on the sofa with a good book, but it's also stylish enough to wear out in chilly weather. It's available in two color options and features a ribbed trim for a chic, polished look.

Fjallraven Men's Lada Sweater: $149.95 at Backcountry

Worried about getting overheated in a sweater that's too bulky? This soft wool option helps regulate your temperature all winter long, even when you're relaxing at home with the heat turned up. Its shawl-style collar and large Corzo buttons give it a chic professorial vibe, too.

BP. 2-Pack Chenille Socks: $15 at Nordstrom

It's hard to top the cozy feeling of chenille socks on a cold winter day. These are super soft against the skin and thick enough to keep your feet warm no matter how low the temperature drops. They're available in two color combinations, so you can match your favorite pj's or lounge pants.

For your bathroom

Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution: $17.04 at Amazon

What's more relaxing than a warm bath? In the winter, soaking in the tub can also help soothe aches and pains the cold weather brings about. These eucalyptus and lavender Epsom salt baths are perfect for soothing any sore muscles or joints -- and the scents can set a calming mood that's sure to help you get through the dreariest of winter days.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Warming Body Scrub: $70 at Nordstrom

Cold, dry winter weather is a surefire recipe for dry, itchy skin. This scrub not only exfoliates and softens the skin, but it also creates a warming sensation when you massage it in that can counter any winter chill. The crisp citrus and floral-based scent is sure to banish the cold weather blues, too.

Amba Radiant Freestanding Plug-in Towel Warmer: $217.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

You won't dread stepping out of the shower or tub on cold winter mornings if you have toasty towels waiting for you. This towel warmer makes your bathroom feel like a resort by heating up to two towels at a time -- and helping them dry more quickly. It can even reduce bathroom humidity for a more comfortable bathing experience all around.

For your living room

Greenair Essential Oil Diffuser: $52.99 at Macy's

When you're trying to set a cozy mood for your home, scent plays a major role. With this essential oil diffuser, you can get aromatherapy benefits for up to 12 hours. Its ceramic lantern design also boasts a faux flame, which is sure to give off a comfy, warm vibe all winter long.

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle: $21.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

There's something about the scent of freshly baked cookies and cupcakes that makes any home feel a little cozier. If you're not up to baking, this candle can recreate the scent of warm cupcakes whenever you're snowed in. It can burn for 60 to 75 hours, too, so it'll last all winter.

AUKEY Dimmable Warm White Table Lamp: $27.99 at Amazon

The right lighting can set the mood in a big way, so this lamp is perfect for keeping your house cozy this winter. It has three brightness levels, so you can choose the ideal illumination for reading or relaxing. Its light is soft and warm, which means it's never too harsh no matter how bright you turn it up.

Lasko Designer Series 1500-Watt Ceramic Electric Portable Heater: $51.89 at Home Depot

Your home can't be cozy if it's not warm enough. This portable heater can warm any room thanks to its convenient adjustable thermostat. It also has an auto shut-off timer to keep your family safe, and its attractive ceramic design with detailed scrollwork set it apart from your typical utilitarian space heater.

Roku Streaming Media Player: $29 at Amazon

Is there any better way to spend a snow day than watching your favorite movies or bingeing a great new series? This streaming stick lets you access your favorites from Netflix, Hulu, and other content providers on your TV, so you have nonstop entertainment options when you're spending the day on the couch.

Kindle E-reader: $89.99 at Amazon

If books are more your thing, an E-reader makes it easy to keep up with all the latest bestsellers when you're curled up on the sofa. The Kindle also works with Audible, so you can listen to your favorite audiobooks if you prefer. It's Bluetooth-compatible, too, which means switching between reading and listening is easier than ever.

For your kitchen

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box: $11.49 at Amazon

Sometimes, the best way to send that winter chill packing is with a steaming beverage. This tea sampler offers eight different types of tea, including classics like English Breakfast, Earl Grey, and Chamomile. They're authentic English teas made in Yorkshire, so they're big on flavor.

SQOWL 3D Ceramic Owl Coffee Mug Set with Spoons: $20.99 at Amazon

You can't enjoy your favorite hot tea or cocoa without the right mug. This set comes with two mugs in adorable owl shapes that hold 12 ounces, so you don't have to get off the couch for a refill too often. It even includes matching spoons for stirring in milk and sugar with ease.

Cuisinart CBK-200 Bread Maker: $149.99 at Macy's

How cozy will your home feel when it's filled with the aroma of freshly baked bread? This bread maker lets you bake your favorite varieties with ease -- and can tackle sweet cakes and pizza dough, too. You can choose from three crust color and loaf size options, so you can make perfect loaves every time.

Crock-Pot 4-Qt. Countdown Slow Cooker: $34.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

You can't find a cozier winter meal than homemade soup or stew, and a slow cooker can seriously cut down on the work involved. This one is large enough to make meals for a small family and lets you prepare your recipes as much as 20 hours in advance. The automatic keep-warm feature means you're never stuck with cold food either.

