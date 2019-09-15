27 best deals we could find on the internet

It's Monday and we've curated a list of products that we love that are marked down.

Searching retailers like Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon -- we've collected a range of bargains that has a little bit for everyone.

And it's ordered from least expensive to priciest. So take a look and see if there's anything out there for you.

1. KONG Jumble Disc Dog Toy

A frisbee and a ball in one, bringing an innovative twist to game of fetch with your best friend. The KONG Jumble Disc Dog Toy features a tennis ball inclosed in durable plastic, so it's fun for dogs and easy for their owners to grasp and toss. The Jumble is only $12.99, which is 32% off the usual price.

Buy from Chewy.

2. Martha Stewart Collection Glassware Set

Macy's is offering a variety of glassware sets from the Martha Stewart Collection on sale with an additional 30% discount using the promo code VIP. You'll have a choice of variety of sets from wine glasses to tumblers that are regularly $30, but only $14.69 once you calculate the savings.

Buy from Macy's.



3. Revlon Men's Series Grooming

Revlon's Men's Series Grooming Kit contains essential tools like scissors, tweezers, and clippers crafted in durable stainless steel. Additionally, they come with a lifetime guarantee, making the collection a great deal at $19.99.

Buy from Ulta.

4. Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara

You can condition and highlight your lashes with Perricone MD's No Makeup Mascara that is like two products in one thanks to the lash-darkening formula that is also nourishing and volumizing. It's on sale at Ulta for $21, marked down from the usual $30 price.

Buy from Ulta.

5. Perky-Pet Panorama Wild Bird Feeder

The Perky-Pet Panorama Wild Bird Feeder is on sale from $36.36 to $21.99, and offers bird watching-friendly features. It has a two-tier design with perches and a secure-locking lid, plus it can hold as much as 4.5 pounds of seeds.

Buy from Chewy.

6. Elegant Baby Bath Wrap

The Elegant Baby Bath Wrap is both adorable and practical, thanks to the cute elephant design and soft, 100% cotton material. It's also machine-washable for easy care. The price is now 20% off, so you'll pay $24.99.

Buy from Nordstrom.

Buy from Amazon.

7. K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Pet Bed

K&H Pet Products' Pet Bed has innovative metalized insulation that warms via a pet's own body heat. Pet's can't resist the micro-fleece lining that's super soft and cozy, and it's $26.99 (53% off).

Buy from Chewy.

8. World's Best Cat Litter Scoopable Multiple Cat Clumping Formula

Many dedicated customers agree that World's Best Cat Litter lives up to its name for the hard-clumping formula that is flushable and 99% dust free. Now's a great time to stock up, because the Scoopable Multiple Cat Clumping Formula is $27.99 for a 28-pound bag, a savings of $4.50 per bag.

Buy from Chewy.

9. Tarte Love, Trust & Fairy Dust Eyeshadow Palette

Gorgeous, highly-pigmented colors made with natural, cruelty-free ingredients are what you get in Tarte's Love, Trust, & Fairy Dust Eyeshadow Palette that's marked down from $39 to $31.20 on Dermstore. It includes 11 shades with everything from pale neutrals to bold jewel tones.

Buy from Dermstore.

10. Benefit Cosmetics Double Deal They're Real Mascara Set

If you love Benefit's They're Real mascara for its lifting, volumizing, and lengthening performance, you'll love this deal. Sephora is offering a pack of two of this popular mascara for only $32, regularly priced for $50.

Buy from Sephora.

11. BELLA 2.6 Quart Air Fryer

The Bella 2.6 Quart Air Fryer is currently 50% off, bringing the price down to just $39.99. It has straightforward controls that make easy to use, and delivers 1,500 watts of convection power for even results and crispy textures without adding oil.

Buy from Amazon.

12. Jansport Right Pack Backpack

With plenty of roomy pockets, a tech-friendly laptop sleeve, and stylish suede accents, the Right Pack Backpack by Jansport is made for campus, work, or travel. It's on sale for $42.99, a savings of 25%.

Buy from Nordstrom.

13. Nike Essential Horizon 51MM Sunglasses

We love Nike's Essential Horizon 51mm Sunglasses for their sporty looks and UV protection. They are made of lightweight but durable plastic that doesn't feel bulky or heavy on the face. Grab a pair now for $47.40 and you'll save 40% off the $79 retail price.

Buy from Nordstrom.

14. Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover

Thread & Supply's Wubby Fleece Pullover is marked down from $78 to $49.90 -- just in time for the chilly days ahead. It's made of a plushy fleece material that is warm and comfortable.

Buy from Nordstrom.

15. All-New Fire 7 Tablet by Amazon

Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet offers most of the capabilities that iPad users expect for a fraction of the cost. You'll enjoy a trim, 7-inch screen, 16GB storage, long battery life, and Alexa voice control that's available in the updated model, all for only $49.99.

Buy from Amazon.



16. UGG Penny Washed Lounge Pants

Penny Washed Lounge Pants by UGG offer the perfect combination of casual style and comfort, thanks to the straight leg design and soft fleece material. They are currently 40% off, making the price $50.98.

Buy from Nordstrom.



17. Sperry Billfish Boat Shoe

You can sport your casual side with the timeless styling of Sperry's Men's Billfish Boat Shoes that are discounted from $99.95 to $70. They have leather uppers with breathable mesh making them suitable for casual, warm-weather wear.

Buy from Nordstrom.



18. Leeuwinn Estate Art Series Chardonnay Margaret River Australia

Art Series Chardonnay by Leeuwinn Estate has a palate-pleasing blend of citrus, herbal, and vanilla notes, and currently ranks #38 on Wine Spectator's Top 100 list. If you'd like to give this popular Australian white wine a try, you can save 10% if you make your purchase while it's on sale for $80.

Buy from Wine Access.

19. Kaytee CritterTrail Small Animal Super Habitat

With 540 square feet of space and a ramp that connects to second-story shelf, the Kaytee CritterTrail Habitat is a great deal at $89.99, which is markdown of $39.96. It's a spacious, cozy home for small animals like hamsters and mice, and can easily connect with other CritterTrail components.

Buy from Chewy.

20. T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe for Volume

For big volume and bouncy waves, hot rollers like the T3 Luxe for Volume set do the trick. They boast the brand's HeatCore system that warms quickly and locks in styles. The set includes eight rollers, and is on sale from $119 to $99.99.

Buy from Ulta.

21. The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Curling Iron

We are excited about the Beachwaver Curling Iron's ability to create waves and curls the way you like them, and its rotating barrel that makes it easy to use. It's on sale for $103.20, a markdown of 20%.

Buy from Ulta.

22. The Halpin Collector's Set

Indulge in European-inspired wines crafted in Napa Valley -- the Halpin Collector's Set includes three Cabernet Sauvignon wines one red wine, each with distinctive aromas and flavors. The set is on sale for $125, a savings of $20.

Buy from Wine Access.



23. Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine

Nespresso's VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine is marked down from $312.99 to $161.99 on Macy's, plus you get an extra 10% off with the VIP promo code. It includes an Aeroccino milk frother and can make cups of coffee in five different sizes using the brand's capsules that come in a variety of delicious coffees.

Buy from Macy's.

24. T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer

With five heat settings, hair-smoothing ion technology, and an impressive nine-foot cord, the T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer offers salon quality you will appreciate when you style your hair at home. It's marked down from $285 to $229 on Ulta and Amazon, so it's a great time to upgrade your hair-styling tool collection.

Buy from Ulta.

Buy from Amazon.

25. Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Smart TV

You may be surprised to find a Samsung TV with a modern curved TV for less than $500, but the brand's 55-inch model in only $497.99, a discount of $50. In addition to the modern screen, this TV's feature set includes gorgeous 4K resolution and smart technology that's compatible with Alexa.

Buy from Amazon.

26. Sealy Posturpedic Lawson LTD 13.5" Cushion Firm Euro Pillow Top Mattress

Take advantage of Macy's VIP sale and get Sealy's Posturpedic Lawson Pillow Top Mattress for only $764.10, which is savings off the usual price tag of $1,669. It combines SealyCushion Air Foam, SealyCool Gel Foam, and a pillow top for superior support and cooling comfort that ease pressure and promote restful sleep.

Buy from Macy's.

27. All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-piece Cookware Set

All-Clad's 10-piece Cookware Set boasts a contemporary brushed finish and durable aluminum and stainless steel construction. You'll get all the pieces you need to cook your favorite culinary creations for impressive savings -- it's marked down on Macy's from $1,129.99 to $799.99 with additional savings when you use the VIP promo code.

Buy from Macy's.

