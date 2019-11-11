26 tech gifts guaranteed to wow anyone on your list

Technology makes a great gift: it's useful, exciting, and there are constantly new updates of favorite products being released. Electronics are on most everyone's list, as there a lot of gadgets people want but are hesitant to spend the money on for themselves.

Whether you're buying for a child or an adult, someone who's tech-savvy or totally clueless, here's a list of top electronic products to consider getting for the people on your list.

For those who love all things Apple

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $429 at Amazon

The latest iPad may look a lot like its predecessors, but there are some big changes to the original design -- starting with a lower price tag. It's got a faster chip as well as a bigger screen: Apple has officially ditched the 9.7-inch iPad, and the base model now features a 10.2-inch display. It may not sound like a big change, but it brings a lot of screen real estate with it. The 8MP camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor features don't hurt, either. Buy from Amazon.

MacBook Pro 15-inch: $2,869.01 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro has always set the standards for both looks and power when it comes to laptops, and the current generation lives up to that legacy -- and then some. It has a big, gorgeous screen; it's impossibly thin; and its processor is fast enough to chew through any task. It's pricey but worth every penny. Buy from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5: $384 at Amazon

The fifth-generation Apple Watch continues to innovate; it's now a full-featured health and fitness tracker, complete with built-in sensors for monitoring your heart rate. It does all of the cool stuff that prior generations do, like taking phone calls and remotely controlling music, and it adds more features like fall detection and an always-on retina display. Best of all, it now comes in a new 40mm size. Buy from Amazon.

AirPods Pro: $249 at Amazon

As the latest version of Apple's category-defining truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro are a marvel: They keep the same super-simple approach as the original AirPods while adding active noise cancellation and silicone ear tips. While it's too early to declare them the perfect set of earbuds, they're definitely the best available and are perfect for anyone who needs convenient headphones that don't sacrifice on sound quality. Buy from Amazon.

Apple TV 4K: $199 at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K is the king of the streaming box market: it's got high-end home theater tech like support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus every streaming video app you can think of for binging the best in movies and TV. And with the release of tvOS 13, it now works with Xbox One and PS4 controllers, so you can use your existing gear with an Apple TV to get into the brand's subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade. Buy from Amazon.

For the Netflix-obsessed

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $1,197.99 at Amazon

Samsung's screens are still some of the brightest in the business, and their latest TVs take that to a whole new level. With QLED 4K, colors are more colorful and darks are darker, so everything you watch looks more vivid. We love the Q60 series because it's affordable without sacrificing key features like HDR support. Compatibility with Amazon's Alexa is also a nice plus. Buy from Amazon.

TCL 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $279.99 at Amazon

TCL has partnered with streaming box maker Roku to create a TV that delivers the best of both worlds: a beautiful 50-inch 4K panel that has Roku's streaming platform baked in. With integration for all of your other TV gear (like your cable box, game console, or HD antenna), TCL's 4K set really has thought of everything. Buy from Amazon.

Accessories for gadget lovers

NEXGadget Bamboo Charging Station Dock: $28.99 at Amazon

If you've got a lot of gadgets, like a smartphone, a smartwatch, a tablet, or truly wireless earbuds, chances are you need a way to keep them all charged without creating a mess of wires. That's why we love charging stations like this one, because they've got room for everything, but they keep the mess under wraps. Buy from Amazon.

Anker PowerCore+ Portable Charger: $86.99 at Amazon

You never know when you're going to need to charge your gear -- that's why we recommend always keeping a portable charger on hand. Anker's PowerCore line features some of the best and biggest batteries in the business, and the top of the line is the PowerCore+. It offers sufficient storage to hold enough charge to recharge your phone several times over, and it can charge multiple devices at once. Buy from Amazon.

Tile Pro: $34.99 at Amazon

Sometimes, the best gift is peace of mind -- and in the modern world, that means giving your loved ones item finders. These attach to anything you don't want to lose, like a bag or a keychain, and stay in touch with your phone so they can alert you if they get lost. You can also page them from your phone, which makes it a lot easier to find your lost keys. Buy from Amazon.

Screen Mom Screen-Cleaner Kit: $21.95 at Amazon

For those who have a lot of screens, it's important to keep them clean so they're easy to see. The best way to fight fingerprints, dust, and smudges is with a screen cleaner kit, and Screen Mom's kit is our favorite because it comes with everything you need. Buy from Amazon.

Lenovo Smart Clock: $79 at Amazon

We love the Lenovo Smart Clock for how simple it is: it's a clock with a barely lit screen that's perfect for easy nighttime visibility. It also has a built-in speaker and support for Google services that do everything from stream music to keep you updated on local traffic. If you need the perfect nightstand clock that can do more than just set alarms and tell time, this is the one to get. Buy from Amazon.

BAGSMART Cable Organizer Bag: $17.99 at Amazon

Having gadgets means having cables, and plugs, and batteries, and adapters, and all kinds of other extras; it's part of the territory. We recommend picking up an organizer bag with spots for cables, accessories, and everything else. They're perfect for travel or for just keeping your electronics tidy. Buy from Amazon.

For those who want smart home assistance

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is a new kind of Echo -- one that's got more emphasis on the speaker side, so it's designed to compete with high-end audio brands like Sonos. The result is a whole new level of audio quality for Alexa, with room-sensing technology that can adapt the sound to any space. Buy from Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is the latest in Amazon's line of smart displays. It features an 8-inch touchscreen display, a built-in speaker, and, of course, Alexa. We love the Echo Show 8 because it's a perfect recipe companion for the kitchen, plus the included Hulu and Prime Video playback make it even more entertaining. Buy from Amazon.

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Multicolor Light Bulb: $29.99 at Amazon

TP-Link's smart lighting is quickly becoming a favorite of smart home users because their setup is so easy and their app is so simple. We love their smart multicolor light bulbs because they make it easy to turn the room any color from their app. They're also much more affordable than multicolor WiFi bulbs from other brands. Buy from Amazon.

Remobell Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera: $99 at Amazon

There are a lot of video doorbells out there, but most of them are big, clunky eyesores that require paid subscription plans to be useful. That's why we love the Remobell Video Doorbell: it's thin, it captures full 1080p HD video, and it stores up to three days of motion-activated video recordings for free. Buy from Amazon.

Wyze Cam V2 Smart Home Camera with Wyze Sense Starter Kit: $47.96 at Amazon

It's never been easier to set up a motion-activated security camera in your home -- and it's definitely never been this affordable. We're big fans of Wyze's smart home cameras because they offer all of the essentials at a price point most competitors can't touch. This kit includes everything you need to get started with setting up motion detection. Buy from Amazon.

Sound accessories for audiophiles

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $99.95 at Amazon

If you're shopping for someone who frequently takes their music with them, we've got good news for your gift-giving: Bluetooth speakers have gotten a lot better over the last few years, and JBL's Flip 5 speakers sound incredible. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and they only weigh a little more than a pound. Buy from Amazon.

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker: $349.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker for your home, we highly recommend the Marshall Stanmore II. It's a behemoth, which is exactly what we'd expect from Britain's premier guitar amp manufacturer, but it delivers sound to match. Big, booming bass and crisp, high treble are all here, and your ears are going to love it. Buy from Amazon.

Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar: $399 at Amazon

There are a lot of soundbars out there, but relatively few great soundbars available -- and the Sonos Beam is definitely one of the great ones. It's super simple to set up, it has Alexa built-in, and best of all, it makes movies and TVs sound incredible. Buy from Amazon.

Blue Microphones Yeti Teal USB Microphone with Studio Headphones and Knox Pop Filter: $139.99 at Amazon

Whether you participate in a lot of online meetings or you're preparing for a second career in podcasting, you'll need a good microphone. Blue microphones are some of the best around, known for durability and sound quality. We love this kit because it's got everything you need to get started -- all you need to bring is your voice. Buy from Amazon.

For the gamers on your list

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.96 at Amazon

If you haven't picked up Nintendo's latest console, you've got to give it a try. The Switch Lite is just like the regular Switch, although it's got a 720p screen and a much lower price tag. Whether you're shopping for someone who loves Mario, Zelda, or Metroid, now's the time. Buy from Amazon.

Plantronics Gaming Headset for Xbox One: $99.99 at Amazon

If you play a lot of Xbox One, you know how much the sound matters -- and there's no better way to hear in-game audio than with a good headset. Plantronics' headset is ideal for any style of gaming, and best of all, it supports Dolby Atmos, so you can hear every sound in perfect spatially oriented detail. Buy from Amazon.

PlayStation VR Trover + Five Nights Bundle: $269 at Amazon

If you're shopping for someone who's into PlayStation, check out PlayStation VR: It's an ideal way to try out the eye-popping 3D worlds of virtual reality. This kit has everything you need to get started, including two complete games. Buy from Amazon.

NVIDIA Shield TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player: $149.99 at Amazon

If you're a PC gamer, and you're looking for a way to stream games to your TV, your best bet is the NVIDIA Shield TV. The 2019 model has even more power under the hood than the original, and it's a lot smaller, so it'll fit anywhere. It's perfect for game streaming, and it also happens to be ideal for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K HDR. Buy from Amazon.

