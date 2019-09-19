25 products that will upgrade your home or kitchen

If you think it's impossible to make home improvements without a substantial financial investment, think again. These products are sure to refresh your kitchen (and other rooms) without straining your budget.

All these products are available at a discounted price, so it's the time to invest in that air fryer you've had your eye on or to finally make your home smart with the addition of an Echo.

We've ordered this list of bargains from low to high by cost, but all are under $50 so you can shop the whole list without worrying about your bank balance.

Featured product -- an unbeatable price on an air fryer

BELLA 2.6 Quart Air Convection Fryer

Air fryers are must-haves in any kitchen's small appliance collection, which is why the BELLA 2.6 Quart model is our spotlight deal for Saturday. It's currently available at a savings of 50% which brings the price down to $39.99. It produces 1,500 watts of hot air power to cook evenly and produce crispy textures -- no calorie-packed oil required.

1. Martha Stewart Essentials Collection Set of 2 Food Storage Canisters

You can store coffee, sugar, flour, and other items on your kitchen counter in style when you have eye-catching canisters. These food storage must-haves can be boring, but not the duo from the Martha Stewart Essentials Collection that are crafted in sleek stainless steel. They were originally priced at $17 but are a mere $9.09 with the 20% sale and 30% VIP promotion.

2. SuperSliders XL for Carpet, 4-Pack

Moving furniture can be a pain, but slipping furniture sliders under large pieces can make all the difference. You can get a 4-pack of extra large SuperSliders for only $9.99, a savings of 47% off the usual $18.99 price. Each slider has a soft surface that protects furniture and a smooth, plastic side that glides easily over carpet.

3. Martha Stewart Essentials Collection 24-piece Washcloth Set

It's always a good idea to have extra washcloths on hand, and the Martha Stewart Collection 24-piece set will provide enough for any busy household. They are made of 100% plush cotton and on sale for of $10.49 once you discount the 50% sale price and the additional 30% VIP promo code savings.

4. GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector

It's not always possible to plug in the devices you use without adding extra outlets. GE's 6-Outlet Surge Protector is basic, yet has a built-in circuit breaker to protect your expensive electronics from power surges. It's now more than half off the list price and available for just $12.03.

5. Tommy Bahama Isla Set of 2 Bath Rugs

A soft bath rug makes all the difference when you hop out of the shower or tub. You can get two by Tommy Bahama that are made of absorbent cotton with a tufted design that look as good as they feel under foot. The Isla Set is only $23.79 on Nordstrom, a savings of 20%.

6. Anthropologie Salome 2-Piece Serving Set

A pretty serving set will accent your table for special occasions like the upcoming holidays. Anthropologie offers a 2-piece set with attractive copper-tone finish for $24.95, a price that reflects a 40% discount.

7. BFULL Electric Wine Opener

Don't struggle the next time you need to pop the cork on your favorite bottle of wine -- let the BFULL Electric Wine Opener do the work for you instead. This handy gadget is powered by batteries and can remove corks with the touch of a button, no struggling required. It's marked down to $25.49, a savings of 15%.

8. Mr. Coffee 12-cup Coffee Maker

Sure, all of the modern coffee makers that produce coffeehouse-worthy brews are exciting, but you don't have to strain your budget to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. For only $25.75, the Mr. Coffee's affordable model can brew 12 steaming mugs full and even be paused during the brewing cycle on mornings you just can't wait for your first cup.

9. Coolast Small Space Heater

Chilly weather is fast approaching, and sometimes you need a little extra help warming up cold spaces. The Coolast Small Space Heater has a compact design and can easily be used on a desk or nightstand. It's now available at a savings of 28%, bringing the price to just $25.99.

10. Pyrex 8-piece Mixing Bowl Set

Prepare, serve, and store -- there's a lot of kitchen tasks you can accomplish in Pyrex mixing bowls, and the fact that they can be used in the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher makes them all the more versatile. The 8-piece set that includes bowls of various sizes and matching lids is only $26.59 on Macy's after you subtract a 20% sale discount and a 30% VIP promo code savings.

11. Bezrat Waterfall Edition Wine Glasses, Set of 6

Don't settle for mismatched, chipped, or broken wine glasses when you can update your set affordably with Bezrat's Waterfall Edition glasses that are on sale for $26.95, a discount of 33% off retail. You'll get a set of six glasses with classic stemware design with ridges for a contemporary look.

12. DOSS SoundBox Tough Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker for a low price, check out the DOSS SoundBox that's marked down from $39.99 to $27.95. Touch control, 12-hour battery life, and a rich, balanced sound make it well worth the affordable price.

13. Oster 2-Slice Toaster

A toaster doesn't have to be complicated or expensive to do a good job. That's why we like the Oster 2-Slice model that's marked down from $34.99 to $28.99, with its wide slots and simple manual controls -- just like the one you remember at grandma's house.

14. Treasure & Bond Linen Accent Pillow

Giving an old or drab couch new life is easy with accent pillows like the one by Treasure & Bond that's marked down from $59 to $24.49. We love that the zippered shell is made of 100% linen and can easily be removed for laundering.

15. Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener

The edges of opened can tops can be dangerous, but not when you use a can opener like the Hamilton Beach electric-powered Smooth Touch that cuts along the sides of cans for lids and doesn't leave them jagged and sharp. You can own this innovative little machine for only $29.85.

16. Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow

Shoulders, back, hips, knees -- if you're prone to pressure point pain in any of these areas when you sleep, a body pillow may be the answer. The fiber fill encased in a 100% cotton shell makes the Utopia Bedding Body Pillow super cuddly, plus the 54-inch length is perfect for holding onto. Grab yours now for only $29.99, a price that's 33% off.

17. All The Rages Lime Lights Stick Lamp

A trendy light can do more than illuminate a room, like the Lime Lights Stick Lamp that sports a contemporary design sure to generate compliments. It even has a USB port built into the base for charging your devices. With Macy's sale and VIP promo, the price is marked down from $67 to only $32.19.

18. Wheeler Farms Winery Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Take a break, relax, and put your wine glasses to good use with Wheeler Farms Winery Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc that's marked down from $48 to $38 on Wine Access. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the crisp, fruity notes and perfect acidity.

19. Shark Steam Mop

You probably know about Shark's well-engineered vacuums, but did you know the company also makes an affordable steam mop? It features a lightweight build, 18-foot power cord, and generous water tank -- an impressive feature set for only $39 (a savings of 35%).

20. NINESTARS Step-on Trash Can Combo

Chances are you don't give your trash cans much thought, but they can be quite detracting from home decor if they look unsightly. You can update your trash receptacles with this NINESTARS combo that comes with 8-gallon and half-gallon cans constructed in stainless steel with foot pedals. The set is discounted 20%, making your price $39.97.

21. GOOVI Cordless Hand Vacuum

When it comes to small messes in tight spaces, dragging out a full-sized vacuum can be a challenge. The GOOVI Hand Vacuum solves this frustration, because it's cordless yet powerful and weighs less than three pounds. Get yours now for just $42.39, a savings of 39%.

22. nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

The nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug is marked down from $51.97 to $46.19, which makes it an affordable accent piece that can add a bit of style to any room. It's crafted of durable fibers that are easy to clean, so it will stand up to the wear and tear of foot traffic.

23. Echo Dot 3rd Generation

From music to podcasts, weather to news, and much more - the Echo Dot smart speaker will deliver without you needing to lift a finger, because it's Alexa-enabled. What's more, the third-gen model emits better sound quality than previous models, but the price is still just $49.99.

24. Anthropologie Veru Platter

The Anthropologie Veru Platter is currently marked down from $58 to $28.98. Although it's crafted is beautiful glazed stoneware, it's also dishwasher safe. The 15"x 9.25" size makes it perfect for serving groups.

