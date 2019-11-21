25 best pre-Black Friday deals

One week until Black Friday means it's time to scope out the deals that are running in the lead-up time.

Amazon already has some noteworthy bargains on tech that you don't want to miss out on, and Backcountry is running a pre-Black Friday discount on lots of outdoor gear sitewide. There are significant sale items at Nordstrom, Macy's, and Dermstore as well that we recommend shopping before they sell out. Chewy has bargains on pet items and Puffy is already offering a huge mattress discount that you won't want to miss.

Here are our top picks that you should shop before Black Friday in order to capitalize on all the sales of the season.

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot Bundle: $46.99 with code ECHO4K (down from $99.98) until 11/27

Amazon's deal on Fire devices is too good to miss. For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Echo Dot smart speaker are bundled together for one low price. Give them together, divide them to knock two names off your gift list, or keep one (or both) for yourself.

Echo Show 8: $99.99 (down from $129.99)

Echo enthusiasts will love all that the new Echo Show 8 has to offer. In addition to popular features like robust sound and Alexa voice control, the latest member of the Echo family has a vibrant 8-inch high-definition screen that delivers equally impressive image quality.

TCL 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $399.99 (down from $699.99)

Chances are someone on your shopping list wants a new TV this holiday. Giving the gift of smart entertainment is simple with the TCL Roku TV. Since Roku is built-in, there's no need for an extra streaming device. TCL's whole line of Roku TVs is on discount, so you can choose from various screen sizes at significant discounts.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker: $19.99 (down from $39.99)

From egg lovers to home chefs, this versatile egg cooker is a kitchen must-have that will cut down on meal prep time. The dual-tiered unit can boil as many a dozen eggs at a time, plus it has interchangeable components for making scrambled or poached eggs and omelets.

Sony Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer: $148 (down from $279.99)

Audiophiles will appreciate how a soundbar can take a TV's audio quality to the next level. This Sony model comes with a wireless subwoofer and offers seven sound modes. It's wireless, so no cords or cables are needed for theater-quality sound.



Nordstrom

UGG Karel Boot: $99.90 (down from $154.95)

Trendy styles and warm materials put UGG boots on many ladies' wishlists. The Karel boot's ankle-length, slip-on style is easy to wear and comes in your choice of three fashionable colors: black, charcoal, and chestnut.

Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket: $74.49 (down from $149)

A soft throw is perfect for holiday nights curled up on a cozy couch in front of the fireplace. This plush faux-fur blanket is perfect for the winter season, and we're excited to see such a highly rated blanket discounted 50%.

Mini Boden Deer Footie Hat Set: $32.40 (down from $55)

Parents simply can't resist dressing their little ones in seasonal attire during the holidays. That's why this cute Rudolph footie made our list. In addition to being adorable (and including a hat with antlers) it's super soft and cuddly, making it a sweet ensemble.

Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Set: $58 ($84 value)

Just in time for the holidays, Olaplex has put together a collection of top-selling, hair-loving products in one set that makes a great stocking stuffer. It includes shampoo, conditioner, a deep treatment, and styling cream, all formulated to bring out the best in hair for the holiday.

Cole Haan ZeroGrand All-Day Trainer Sneaker: $129.90 (down from $220)

These high-fashion, vintage inspired sneakers from Cole Haan are cushioned for comfort and feature leather accents. As sneakers go, they're dressy and suitable to wear for most occasions, and we think they're a great addition to any man's closet -- especially while they're 40% off.

Macy's

Bella 2.6 Qt. Air Fryer: $49.93 (down from $99.99)

Who wouldn't welcome an appliance that can cook fast and eliminate the need for added fat and calories? Air fryers do exactly that, as they are powered by hot air technology that makes food crispy without added oil. Bella's 2.6-quart model is 50% off at Macy's and has ample space to prepare food for a family quickly and efficiently.

Travelpro Crew Check-in Luggage: $215.99 (down from $540)

Shopping for a frequent flier is easy when you find a deal like the Crew Check-In bag that's now 60% off. The tough nylon exterior is ready to handle the rigors of travel, while the roomy, expandable interior can accommodate enough for an extended stay.

Calvin Klein Marybelle Satchel: $136.80 (down from $228)

The Marybelle satchel by Calvin Klein is stylish enough for a night on the town yet practical for trips when it's convenient to carry a compact crossbody bag. It also makes a nice gift for the special woman on your list who prefers animal-free products, as it's crafted of faux leather.

Michael Kors 3-piece Rollerball Perfume Gift Set: $45 (a $90 value)

Michael Kors' fragrances are as trendy as the designers' stylish fashions and accessories. We like this set of three signature perfumes for the variety and the slim, rollerball bottles that are easy to stash in a purse or overnight bag.



Dermstore

Jack Black's Men's Face and Body Set: $49 ($79 value)

Pamper your favorite guy this holiday season with this set that includes products made for men's specific skincare needs. Cleansers, moisturizers, and shave care items are all included to help him look and feel his best.

Dermstore Holiday Edition Kit: $19.99 ($100 value)

We love Dermstore's special product kits because they're packed with popular items for sampling and discovering new favorites. The holiday edition comes with eight products from masks to creams, all by top beauty brands.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Set: $450 (down from $569)

Salon-quality styling tools can produce salon-looking results, without leaving home. This quality set by celebrity stylist Harry Josh comes with a professional hairdryer and flat iron with ionic technology for smooth, frizz-free styles. Clips and detangling brush are also included.



Backcountry

ALPS Mountaineering Quest 20 Down Sleeping Bag: $94.99 (down from $214.95)

If a sleeping back has been on your wishlist, buy one now during Backcountry's pre-Black Friday sale. We especially love this option from ALPS that's rated for 20-degree temperatures (even if it's wet), it's lightweight for minimalist backpacking, and it's over 50% off.

Timbuk2 Mason Duffel Bag: $99.98 (down from $249)

Timbuk2 makes durable bags for people on the go, and the time to buy from this trusted brand is now, while you can get items like this 27-liter duffel discounted 60%. Whether you need a bag for holiday trips or you travel a lot, this bag will come in handy and last for years.

Osprey Packs Kamber 42 Backpack: $141.95 (down from $189.95)

Get a gift the skier or climber in your life will use year after year, season after season. This sturdy pack has compartments to fit essential safety gear, and it offers a streamlined design that makes it comfortable to carry.

Women's and Men's Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket: $139.96 - $199

Whether working, playing, or trekking outdoors this winter, you'll need a jacket built for comfort and protection. This puff coat by Patagonia is lightweight yet has insulation and moisture-resistant materials, and last year's colors are significantly marked down.

Chewy

Goody Box Pup-Fest Treats and Toys: $24.99 (down from $37.23)

Your dog has probably been a good boy all year, but if not, he still deserves a Christmas treat. This Chewy Goody Box with dog-approved items will do the trick, and this one is packed with wholesome treats and interesting toys.

Blueberry Pet Christmas Dog Collar: $9.99 (down from $14.99)

This adorable dog collar will deck your best friend out in holiday colors, and it's on sale in time for the season. It features reindeer graphics and an adorable bowtie. Choose from small, medium, and large sizes.

Design Imports Santa Belt Pet Bowl: $13.99 (down from $16.99)

When you decorate for the holidays, this cute pet bowl will fit nicely with your decor. It's designed to look like Sant's belt and is crafted in durable ceramic. It can be used for food or water and for dogs or cats, plus it makes a nice gift for the pet lover on your list.



Puffy

Puffy Mattress: $300 off Black Friday Sale

It's already Black Friday at Puffy because they're already offering $300 off the mattress of your choice. These are made of supportive foam layers with cooling technology for excellent sleep. So whether you're shopping for yourself or want to give the gift of the best sleep ever to your significant other, 'tis the season to save on a luxury mattress.

