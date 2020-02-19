25 of Amazon's most-Instagrammable home and kitchen products

While Amazon may already be your go-to for gadgets and electronics, its home and kitchen offerings are also worth your attention.

The site released a list of the most-loved home and kitchen products from its Instagram, @amazonhome, so obviously we went through all the top 88 items to find our favorites.

If you want to curate a photo-worthy home, take a look at these Instagrammable accents that will help you curate pics to impress your kids, your friends, or whomever else may follow you.

From coffee apparatus to home bar basics, here's the home décor worth your attention that you can get without ever setting foot into a store.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine: $379.99

This high-quality machine by Nespresso brews espresso and froths milk, which means you can make all your favorite Instagram-ready latte art in your very own kitchen -- no costly café visits required.

Chemex Hand Blown Glass Coffee Maker: $91.99

Home barista tools are having a big moment right now -- especially the Chemex. And what's more impressive than having a Chemex on your counter that proudly proclaims to visitors, "I know how to make my own pour-over coffee?"

Fellow Electric Pour Over Kettle: $149

To start, this black kettle has soft angles and a minimalist, modern aesthetic at home in even the poshest cafés, so you'll want it sitting on your counter beside your Chemex. It's versatile, too -- toggle temperature settings to find the optimal heat for your coffee and tea, and enjoy as it elegantly pours without any drips.

Hwagui Japanese Cast Iron Teapot: $27.20

This gorgeous, rustic looking cast iron teapot adds both a functional and aesthetically appealing quality to your kitchen. Pour hot water safely while holding the twine-covered handle, or steep your favorite loose leaf tea from within. Definitely photo-worthy for tea lovers.

OXO Brew Uplift Tea Kettle: $77.99

Another option for your hot water needs, this selection combines stainless steel with cork for a unique look, making it similarly Instagrammable. The handle is soft and safe, while the classic kettle design means you'll hear a whistle when it's ready.

Vinobravo 12-Piece Bartender Set: $54.50

A bar set adds a visually striking and elegant addition to your kitchen or bar, which is why they're especially popular on the online accounts of aspiring mixologists. This 12-piece set is also practical if you enjoy preparing cocktails, and it comes in gold, rose gold, silver, and black (though we think the gold is particularly photogenic).

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Glass Decanter Set: $28.99 (was 38.99)

It's unsurprising that this affordable, Waterford-esque whiskey decanter and glasses set was such a big seller. It's easy to impress your guests (and your social media followers) and to instantly elevate your bar setup with this Italian-crafted, diamond-cut collection.

Crystal Long Stem Wine Glasses: $34.97 (was $55)

If you're going to be posting any photos of wine toasts (we're thinking engagement announcements, birthdays, etc.), you'll need proper wine glasses. The ideal glass is simple and understated; this set of long-stemmed glasses is perfect for white wine but also suitable for lighter-bodied reds.

Linon Gold Bar Cart: $123.99

All the aforementioned glassware needs a place to live, and this gold bar cart sports a sophisticated and gorgeous look that any home bartender will be proud of. Two tiers house the tallest of bottles, while wine glasses can hang from underneath the top layer. You can even wheel it around the room directly to guests.

Kraftware Ice Bucket: $36.58 (was $40)

Another item to add to your bar arrangement is this simple black ice bucket with a polished brass frame and handle. Proper ice cubes, or ice spheres, are vital to certain drinks, and they add flair to your carefully crafted cocktails. You'll need tongs, too (perhaps from the above cocktail set).

Bar Ships Decanter: $99.50

Yet another necessary item to achieve your picture-perfect bar setup: a wine decanter. Let your bold, full-bodied, and vintage reds breathe with this simple and elegant glass option. The wide, short base increases aeration, while the slender neck makes for easy pouring.

Le Creuset Enameled Dutch Oven: $399.93

Among the most trusted names in attractive and effective cookware, Le Creuset's cast iron dutch oven is popular for its versatility and construction, and the brand's enameled cookware comes in a variety of color options to accentuate any aesthetic. This option is generously sized and will add a striking, Insta-worthy pop of color to your stovetop.

All-Clad 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $399.95 (was $499.95)

A classic-looking set of stainless steel cookware will not only make time in the kitchen more efficient and easy -- and your food more delicious -- but will serve a worthy artistic purpose as well. This professional set by All-Clad shimmers and shines while in use and when hanging from an aesthetically pleasing rack, adorning your kitchen.

Shun Kanso 6-Piece Knife Block Set: $399.95 (was $601)

A deep discount and (another) rustic look help make this quality knife set by Shun a draw. These carbon and stainless steel knives are durable and lightweight, making cutting, slicing, and dicing quick and safe. If you like the look, there are slots available to expand the set with new knives or those you already own.

Menu Bottle Grinder Set: $79.95

Looks can be deceiving -- and there's nothing better than a photographic misdirection. These minimalist bottles are in fact salt and pepper grinders, their simple exterior hiding functionality underneath. The powerful grinder can also be used for nuts or spices, and the pair can live -- and be photographed -- effortlessly anywhere in your kitchen.

Bloomingville Marble Salt Cellar: $20.45

Perhaps catching some clicks out of curiosity, this marble container is a salt cellar, a once-popular and now resurgent piece of kitchenware that's as much functional as it is artful. Let it rest elegantly on any table.

Bath Dreams Bamboo Caddy: $29.95

What's better than a luxurious bath? A bathtub tray makes relaxing in the tub even more convenient and enjoyable while you continue scrolling through your favorite social media apps. The bamboo caddy spans the tub, allowing you to rest beverages, candles, tablets, speakers, and books, too.

P.F. Candle Co. Amber & Moss Soy Candle: $20.10

It's all about ambiance. Soy candles burn longer and cleaner compared to their paraffin countertops, so it's no surprise they are growing in popularity. This relaxing aroma features amber and moss from woodland areas, perfect for winding down after a long day. #ChillVibes.

Sleeri Candle Snuffer: $12.99

A candle extinguisher may seem like an unnecessary item, but for those who enjoy long-burning candles, the snuffer is the best way to sustain their longevity. Blowing out a flame can create soot and ruin the wick, but a snuffer maintains its integrity. Plus, a snuffer, like this golden option from Sleeri, makes for a decorous household accessory.

Stone & Beam Rustic End Table: $79

As this list will attest, rustic-looking decor and furniture are popular among people with photogenic homes. This octagonal end table by Stone & Beam is no exception. The wooden top gives off that countryside feel, while the black matte legs are more modern and subtle.

Stone & Beam Modern Dining Table: $746.90

Another entry from the popular home furnishing brand comes one more piece blending a rustic appearance with modern durability. The table can extend with a drop-leaf insert, making it a welcome spot for dinner parties and game nights with all your friends (which you'll want to document with photos, of course). The acacia solid wood should easily integrate or complement most design themes.

Rivet Kitchen Counter Stools: $149

Rivet's mid-century modern stools have also garnered a lot of attention with their mid-century modern appearance. They too have a rustic sensibility, though the leather-looking saddles are in fact man-made, vegan-friendly microfiber. They offer quick assembly, easy cleaning, and a comfortable place to relax.

Rivet Steel Floor Lamp: $175.43

This is Rivet's mid-century modern take on the floor lamp. This item leans more towards minimalist modern and industrial, with its black neck and concrete base, making it inherently aesthetic. The cone shade keeps light strong and focused whatever you choose to brighten -- and maybe to point your camera.

Adesso Rice Paper Shade Orb: $37.75 (was $54.99)

Warm, soft glows should be all around any photographable home: They're easy on the eyes and help create a cozy environment. This rice paper shade has a natural look and feel, and it will dampen the harshest of lights while still keeping the space well-lit.

Stone & Beam Farmhouse Ceiling Chandelier: $145

Now for something truly original and eye-catching, take a look at this rustic chandelier that is rigged to work with a pulley. The vintage, industrial design adds character to your home, and the pulley offers added functionality, adjusting the light as you see fit.

