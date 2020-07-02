July 2, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
24 killed, multiple wounded in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico
Twenty-four people were killed after gunmen burst into a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico and sprayed them with bullets Wednesday in one of the country’s deadliest attacks this year. The killers, who have not been arrested or identified, told everyone who was inside the facility to lie down and then shot each of them, police told local media. Seven people survived the massacre, but three of them were in serious condition, authorities said.