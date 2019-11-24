24 best toys available from Target this holiday season

Target has everything. That's why we're relying on the superstore to buy the gifts our kids want this year; from Target exclusives to the hottest toys of the years, you're sure to find a pick that your child will obsess over.

Whether you're buying for a little one who's obsessed with Frozen or Star Wars or an elementary schooler who loves zooming around the neighborhood, you'll find something in this list that will excite any type of kid. We've put things in order of ascending age range, but many of the options will suit a wide range of ages.

Be the coolest parent on the block -- get your kids these top toys from Target.

Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth: $29.99

This adorable, interactive sloth will capture a little one's attention with its colorful lights, but that's not all it has to offer: It also has squeezably-soft arms, and it encourages early learning and hand and eye coordination.

LeapFrog LeapBuilders ABC Smart House: $31.99

LeapFrog makes toys that are both fun and educational, and this building set is no exception. The ABC Smart House comes with components made to fit little hands and has over 170 phrases to keep kids engaged. They'll learn about numbers, colors, shapes, and more as they build and play.

VTech Explore and Write Activity Desk: $48.99

Lights, sounds, colors, numbers, shapes, and more -- this adorable activity desk has the features that will make little kids enthusiastic about learning. In fact, to them, it will seem like playtime as they develop important skills. Perfect for ages 2 to 5 years.

VTech Drill and Learn Tool Box: $15.49

The little handyperson on your Christmas list will feel like a grownup do-it-yourselfer with these cute tools that make sounds just like the real deal. The set comes with a hammer, nails, drill, wrench, screws, and toolbox.

LEGO Disney Princess Frozen 2 Elsa's Jewelry Box: $32.49

Combine Elsa from Disney's Frozen II with LEGO and you have a winning combination for young kids. This magical set will give the Frozen fan in your life the opportunity to build a pretty jewelry box with drawers for stashing small treasures.

Step2 Mixin' Up Magic Kitchen: $199.99

This play kitchen has every detail imaginable, from working doors to realistic lights and sounds. It comes well-stocked too, as it includes a 42-piece accessory kit with fun items like recycling bins, a coffee pot, and pet bowls.

Y-Volution My Buddy Wheels Balance Bike: $79.99

Even before a little tike is introduced to training wheels, a balance bike is an excellent first step to bike riding. Not only will this model help your child develop coordination, but it also has a fun plush design that will make them want to practice every day. Choose from a unicorn, horse, or dinosaur.

Leapfrog Academy Tablet: $99.99

Even little kids love devices, so it's a great idea to introduce them to age-appropriate apps with a tablet designed especially for them. The durable construction and parental controls make the Academy Tablet ideal for ages 3 to 8 years. It comes with 20 kid-friendly apps.

LeapFrog RockIt Twist: $49.99

Kids will be excited by the colorful lights and interactive games the RockIt Twist provides, but they'll also be learning while having fun. The 12 built-in games teach young minds a variety of important skills like math and reading while they play. The toy is also compatible with additional LeapFrog game packs to keep the creative fun going.

VTech Kidi Star Karaoke Machine: $39.99

If your household has a music-loving child or an aspiring singer, they'll love playing with this karaoke machine. It connects to your smartphone or an MP3 device, so your kids can sing any song they want. There's a disco ball built-in plus six voice-changing modes, so the fun will be endless.

Viro Rides Vega 2-n-1 Transforming Electric Scooter: $249.99

This is a scooter and a mini-bike all in one, so it's like giving two gifts to the kid who deserves it all. The electric machine converts easily from scooter to bike and can reach speeds up to 10 mph. Durable tires, hand-lever brakes, and LED lights are welcomed safety features.

Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series: $79.99

Regardless of your age, the holiday season likely brings back memories of playing with superhero figures. These toys are just as relevant today, and this collection of eight action figures based on the Avengers series will spark kids' imagination to save the universe.

Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset: $39.99

Young dinosaur enthusiasts will love the details on the T-Rex that comes with this playset and will let their imagination go wild with the adventure-seeking seaplane. Designed by Animal Planet, these toys aren't just fun to play with, but they also encourage youngsters to learn about animals, past and present.

Hatchimals WOW 32" Interactive Blind Pack: $79.99

Youngsters who love Hatchimals are likely to agree -- this latest addition to the robotic family is one of the most exciting yet. 50% unicorn, 50% llama, and 100% adorable, this creature can grow as tall as 32 inches and express over 250 reactions and sounds.

Barbie Malibu House Doll Playset: $99.99

Is your kiddo asking Santa for a new home for their Barbie collection this year? This updated Malibu house has a cute design with bright colors that will inspire creative play. The set comes with 25 accessories to furnish each room of the two-story dollhouse.

Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set: $79.99

The Beyblade Burst set includes everything you need to compete in this skillful game, including two powerful launchers and six tops. It also offers access to the Beyblade app so your child can set up tournaments and track their progress virtually.

Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset: $199.99

Frozen II has been released just in time for the holidays, and this gigantic double-sided castle is a dream come true for young fans. The playset stands five feet tall and comes with enough accessories to decorate all seven rooms just how your little one saw them in the movie.

Throw Throw Burrito Board Game: $24.99

More than just a game of cards, this thrilling game makes you avoid tossable burritos to add a new, action-packed dimension to family fun night. It's exciting for kids and those who are kids at heart, and it also makes an engaging and silly party game.

Rollplay Kids' Ride On Mercedes SUV: $180

Kids will feel like little adults when they own their very own wheels. This motorized Mercedes replicates the real luxury SUV and has working lights, doors, and sounds. It even has a functional radio. It can accommodate one occupant weighing up to 77 pounds.

LEGO Minecraft The Blaze Bridge: $23.99

This unique LEGO set has all of the components of Minecraft adventures, including Alex, Blaze, and Wither Skeleton mini-figures. It comes with all of the colorful components kids need to construct their own real-life Blaze Bridge, 372 pieces in all.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter: $69.99

LEGO and Star Wars fans get the best of both worlds with this 578-piece kit for constructing the Y-Wing Starfighter. It's challenging and fun, and the finished Starfighter will give kids a sense of accomplishment. The set also includes five Star Wars mini-figures to add hours of imaginative play.

Star Wars D-O Interactive Droid: $149.99

Young Star Wars fans won't be able to get enough of the D-O Interactive Droid's different play modes, exciting sound effects, and lights that will make them feel like they're in a galaxy far, far away. This toy's realistic effects may even entice parents to give it a try.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con: $298.99

The Nintendo Switch adds extreme versatility to gaming because it can be played at home or on the go. Plug it into your TV for standard gameplay or grab the detachable Joy-Cons and bring the device with you so your kids can immerse themselves in gaming action anywhere.

Jetson Strike Hoverboard: $149.99

With sporty looks and eye-catching LED lights, this cool hoverboard will make your kid the envy of the neighborhood. It also has features to help young action enthusiasts stay in control, including a slip-resistant platform and balance-enhancing technology.

