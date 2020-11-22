24 best stocking stuffers of 2020

Looking for a small gift that won’t break the bank? Look no further — we’ve got you covered, whether you’re looking for an add-on to a larger gift or a simple present for a neighbor, coworker, or loved one.

We know the holidays can be a lot. They’re stressful, time-consuming, and most of all, expensive. To make your life easier, we compiled this list of over two dozen affordable gift ideas that are guaranteed to make this year’s holiday a great one.

The best stocking stuffers of 2020

Fire Tablet 7: $49.99 at AmazonAmazon’s new Fire 7 tablet has twice the storage of its predecessor, making it great for anything from listening to music to watching videos to reading eBooks. Also available at Best Buy.

Echo Dot Kids’ Edition 4th Gen: $59.99 at AmazonIf you’ve got a kid who enjoys listening to music, they’ll love this kids’ edition Echo Dot from Amazon. It’s painted to look like a panda or a lion and comes with one free year of Amazon Kids+, which has thousands of hours of kid-friendly content. Available for preorder now at Amazon and Best Buy.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)If you know someone who hasn’t yet made the leap to a fully smart TV, this Fire TV stick will bridge the gap for them. It enables 4K streaming from sites like Netflix on any regular old TV. You can also find it at Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: $69 at AmazonPolaroid-style point-and-shoot cameras have come back in a big way over the past few years. This model from Fujifilm is perfect for the photography nut who wants to capture every moment. It’s also available at Best Buy and Kohl’s.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment Kit: $14.95 at Amazon (was $18.95)This scrubber brush attaches to a drill to give even the toughest stains a run for their money. It’s perfect for the person whose cleanliness borders on obsession.

YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler: $34.99 at YETIYETI is widely known for their near-indestructible coolers. But the brand also has a great line of travel cups that are lower in price, like this 30-ounce tumbler. You can also find it at Amazon and Backcountry.

Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener: $29.99 at Macy’s (was $37.99)After the wrapping paper is cleaned up and the kids have gone to bed, this electric wine opener is a fun, hands-off way to pop that bottle of Merlot you were just gifted. You can also buy it at Amazon.

LifeStraw: $16.39 at Amazon (was $19.95)This water-purifying straw isn’t just perfect for hikes and camping; it’s also a necessity for emergencies and disaster kits. Also available at Best Buy.

Kids Against Maturity Game: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)Kids Against Maturity is a fun, family-friendly game with a little something for everyone. The set includes 500 question and answer cards, and it’s portable enough to take anywhere.

SmartWool Women’s Cozy Cabin Crew Socks: $17.47-$24.95 at Backcountry A nice pair of wool socks has earned its place in the annals of gift-giving history — and for good reason. This pair from SmartWool is comfy, warm, and reasonably priced. You can also find it at Amazon.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Holiday Limited Assortment: $12.79 at Kohl’s (was $15.99)Looking for something sweet? Try this holiday assortment of chocolates from Ghirardelli. It’s got all the classics: dark chocolate mint, peppermint bark, milk chocolate caramel, and more. Also available at Amazon.

Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp: $42.46 at Backcountry (was $49.95)For the camper in your life, give the gift of sight with this headlamp from Black Diamond. It’s great for adventures of all kinds, and it shines a bright 375 lumens. You can also buy it at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The North Face FlashDry Liner Gloves: $24.95 at BackcountryWhen winter comes around and temperatures dip, there’s no accessory more important than a nice pair of gloves. These will keep your loved ones warm in even the most brutal conditions. They can also be purchased at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean: $39.99 at Best Buy (was $49.99)Once the holiday treats are put away, make sure your loved ones are taking good care of their teeth with this electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. It’s also available at Amazon.

Greenies Seasonal Gingerbread Flavored Dental Dog Treats: $8.99 at ChewyThese gingerbread-flavored dog treats aren’t just a treat for your pet — they’re also designed to remove disease-causing plaque and put an end to doggie breath, which makes them great for you, too. The package is available in several sizes and can also be found at Amazon.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $93.58 at Amazon (was $99.95)For the health nut in your life, this Fitbit will lift their workouts to the next level. It tracks heart rate 24/7 so the wearer gets an idea of their resting heart rate and can better measure the effort they’ve made throughout the day. Also available at Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $24.49 at AmazonIf you’ve got a friend who’s always losing things, help them sort it out with this Bluetooth tracking chip that clips to a keyring or fits in a wallet. Also available at Best Buy.

iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker: $34.99 at Amazon

For the person who can’t go a full hour without putting on music or queueing up a podcast, this shower speaker will let them get clean while they listen to their favorite tunes.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Hair Bender Whole Bean Coffee: $14.99 at AmazonCoffee fanatics and casual caffeine drinkers alike will appreciate this 12-ounce bag of whole bean coffee from the famous Stumptown Coffee roastery in Portland, Oregon.

National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Birds: $19.48 at Amazon (was $22.95)Help your loved ones acquaint themselves with their environment by getting them this North American bird field guide from the National Audubon Society.

Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set: $9.98 at AmazonBurt’s Bees is known for making quality products that are all-natural, and this gift set is a collection of some of the best things the company has to offer. Also available at Kohl’s.

Winsor & Newton Watercolor Set: $17.65 at AmazonThis portable watercolor set from Winsor & Newton is a classy, low-stakes way to document the flowers when they finally bloom this spring.

8-inch Snake Plant with Planter and Stand: $32.99 at AmazonIf you’re shopping for someone with a green thumb or someone whose apartment could use a little life, this eight-inch snake plant makes a good-looking addition to any household.

Rite in the Rain Waterproof Notebook: $3.69 at AmazonFor the writer in your life who takes their notebook everywhere, this one from Rite in the Rain is totally waterproof, making it perfect for hiking and backpacking trips. Also available at Backcountry.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.