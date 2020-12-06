24 best deals on video games

Although big-ticket gaming items like the Playstation 5 are sold out, there are still plenty of deals on games, controllers, and knick-knacks that the gamer on your list will love.

While we found great deals on gifts for every type of gamer, popular items are selling fast. If you want to make sure your presents arrive on time, make sure you get these deals while they’re still available.

Halo Wars 2: $20.49 at Amazon (was $39.99)

This sci-fi war strategy game is easy to learn, yet difficult to master, and since “Halo Wars 2” is so popular, you can always find an opponent to play with on Xbox Live. Whether you prefer to fight for humanity or the brutal alien faction known as the Banished, this game will keep thinking gamers entertained for quite a while.

Mega Construx Pokémon Every Eevee Evolution!: $44.49 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Eevee is a popular little Pokémon with the ability to transform into one of eight species, and this special construction set includes everything you need to build them all. Each figure features an articulated head and neck.

HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini: $45.94 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This compact fighting stick, also known as a “fight pad,” accommodates players who prefer the sensation of playing on a classic arcade cabinet. Perfect for a wide array of fighting games such as “Street Fighter” and “Killer Instinct,” this little fighting stick is compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sega Genesis Mini: $56.74 at Amazon (was $79.99)

With 42 classic Sega Genesis games and a pair of controllers for multiplayer fun, this simple plug and play mini-console is the perfect gift for anyone who loves retro games. Some of this console’s many classic gems include “Vectorman,” “Earthworm Jim,” “Streets of Rage 2,” and “Sonic Spinball.”

Monopoly Arcade - Pac-Man: $20.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

This exciting combination of a timeless board game and an 80’s arcade icon works surprisingly well. Players take on the role of one of four Pac-Man characters to buy Levels instead of property, avoid the ghost chasing them around the board, and take turns playing a miniature LCD version of the classic Pac-Man game to earn the most points.

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook: $20.99 at Amazon (was $35)

With over 90 creative recipes based on the cuisine of the heroes from the mega-hit video game “Overwatch,” this cookbook makes it a snap to whip up a batch of Winston’s peanut butter pudding, Zarya’s Russian honey cakes, and Brigitte’s toast skagen.

Animal Crossing Amiibo – Cyrus, K.K., & Reese: $18.25 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Animal Crossing fans will appreciate this three-pack of Amiibo figures featuring favorite villagers, K.K. the guitar-playing dog and alpaca sweethearts Cyrus and Reese. Not only will these beautifully designed replicas complement any Animal Crossing collection, they will unlock special content in the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” for the Nintendo Switch.

PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Made popular by people who played “Super Smash Bros. Melee” on the Nintendo GameCube, this is considered by many fans to be the most comfortable controller for playing the Smash series since the original released in 2001. Its retro appeal makes this wireless controller a top gift for anyone who enjoys “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for the Nintendo Switch.

Shovel Knight Treasure Trove: $19.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Its pixelated appearance and retro-styled music set the mood for this collection of four wildly different adventure games in one value-packed bundle. The stories of Shovel, King, Specter, and Plague Knight all intersect, but each game has its own unique gameplay. For example, Shovel Knight takes on foes head-on with his trusty shovel blade, while the sneaky Plague Knight prefers to chuck explosives haphazardly.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2: $79.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

A comfortable, durable, and fast keyboard is an important asset for quality PC gaming, and Razer’s BlackWidow checks those boxes and more with its integrated wrist cushion, stylish LED lighting, and slim design. It is available in three key types; silent and fast yellow, quiet and “clicky” orange, and a louder mechanical-feeling green.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip: $10.99 at Amazon (was $14.99)

Xbox and Android have teamed up for remote play, which allows players to stream their favorite Xbox games to their Android smartphone as long as they have an internet connection. This convenient clip holds a smartphone securely in place atop a player’s Xbox controller for the smoothest remote play sessions available.

Destiny 2: $6.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy as a Guardian while protecting the last human city from alien warriors and killer machines. “Destiny 2” receives constant updates with new weapons, items, and missions, making it a gift that players will keep returning to for more excitement and adventure.

Seagate Game Drive for PS4: $95.22 at Amazon (was $149.99)

The PS5 may be Sony’s latest video game console, but there are millions of PS4 owners who would appreciate a spacious 4TB Game Drive to store more of their favorite games in one convenient place. At this low price, this is the perfect time to give a PS4 player the gift of being able to download a new game without deleting an old one.

Fortnite SP-L Nerf Elite Dart Blaster: $12.88 at Amazon (was $19.99)

Designed after one of the huge assortment of delightfully silly-looking blasters from the mega-hit “Fortnite,” this Nerf toy includes six premium darts and can fire three at a time. Plus it is surprisingly accurate. The inexpensive SP-L is a solidly made blaster, and a fun activity for kids taking a break from taking down their online opponents.

Little Buddy Yoshi Plush: $14.45 at Amazon (was $19.99)

Super Mario’s loyal dinosaur friend has never been cuddlier! The iconic green Yoshi sports a fuzzy, and soft exterior with a super-squishy nose. The dinosaur has been perfectly designed after his various in-game appearances, making this plush a great gift for young Nintendo lovers.

Splatoon 2: $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Take part in a messy, yet adorable turf war alongside your friends as you compete to cover the arena with more colorful ink than the opposing team before time runs out. Since the Squidkids are packing paint rollers and squirt guns, this vibrant game is the most family-friendly shooter on the Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft Master Collection: $42.88 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Whether you prefer the adventure of survival mode or the laid-back fun of creation mode, there is always something new to discover within the blocky world of Minecraft. Minecraft receives frequent updates and fresh content to keep players engaged, and this version includes special characters, in-game currency, and other bonuses normally sold separately.

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: $28.13 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Gaming’s most famous plumber has been on many memorable adventures over the past 30 years, and this oversized book catalogs Super Mario’s biggest games with facts that the average Nintendo fan might not know. This is a thoughtful present for anyone who wants to learn about the story, cast of characters, and wild power-ups in the Super Mario video game series.

Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon Graffiti: $44.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Pokémon fans will love the slick Pikachu graffiti sprayed all over this wireless controller, but it’s the comfortable design, 30-hour battery life, and integrated motion controls that will make it their go-to Nintendo Switch controller going forward.

Forza Horizon 4: $36.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

This game has a roster of over 450 cars and offers drivers the ability to tinker with every aspect of their ride’s performance and appearance. The open-world driving festival experience is set in picturesque Britain. This gorgeous game is a must-have for racing fans with an Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

Gears 5: $21.90 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Featuring a captivating story, beautifully detailed 4K visuals, and a wide range of savage multiplayer modes, this chaotic battle against the subterranean hordes of vile Swarm monsters will keep shooting game players entertained for a long time to come.

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition: $16.99 at Best Buy (was $19.99)

Choose to fight as one of 38 iconic heroes and villains from the DC universe in an engaging storyline, or against other players online. Each fighter is faithfully recreated from their comic book appearances, including good guys like Batman and Starfire, baddies such as Gorilla Grodd and Scarecrow, and a few surprise guests.

Dead by Daylight: Definitive Edition: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Try to escape as one of four survivors, or pick them off one by one as the killer in this terrifying multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch. This pulse-pounding game forces survivors to think on their feet and work together to survive, or else they’ll fall to legendary movie villains like Leatherface or Freddy Krueger.

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair: $14.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Challenging and overflowing with charm, this platforming adventure game starring Yooka the lizard and Laylee the bat will have players bouncing, rolling, and exploring their way through a wide variety of creatively designed levels. If you need a gift for someone who breezes through easier games, this tricky family-friendly option is a worthy pick.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.