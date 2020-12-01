24 best deals on the internet today

This year, low prices typically attributed to Thanksgiving weekend have lingered well into the first week of December. With retailers in stiff competition for sales, it’s led to markdowns on popular items — and with people spending more time at home, 2020 has been a time for increased sales of products that make things easier for home chefs.

We’ve rounded up the best sales on the internet today — and they should be particularly useful for someone looking for that new tool for the kitchen, like a stand mixer, a Vitamix or some other premium kitchen appliance that will make whipping up restaurant-quality meals a breeze. These sales are moving fast so prices and availability are subject to change.

COSORI Max XL Air Fryer: $85.98 at Amazon (was $119.99)

We love that this large air fryer has a wide basket that can fit up to six pounds of food — that’s enough space to cook an entire meal for a family. It can make delicious, crispy comfort food with minimal oil, making it a nice gift for anyone who wants to eat better and get fit in the new year.

Vitamix Explorian Blender: $289.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99)

If you are looking for a small appliance that will impress the home chef on your list, check out the Vitamix Explorian. This model is a top seller and for a good reason. It’s powerful, offers 10 speed settings — plus it’s easy to clean.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer: $279.99 at Kohl’s (was $379.99)

Not only will a KitchenAid Stand Mixer come in handy for whipping up favorite holiday dishes, but it can help with numerous meal-prep and baking needs all year long. It also makes an ideal gift for the home cook or baker who is pining after the most popular kitchen gadgets on the market.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum: $399 at Amazon (was $699.99)

You can spend more time this year enjoying the holiday season and less time cleaning when you let a robot do the work. The Roomba i7 is up for just about any floor cleaning task with its intelligent mapping capabilities and powerful suction. It’s also compatible with Alexa for on-command cleanup.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker: $125 at Best Buy (was $209.95)

Not only does the new Vertuo Next sport a space-saving design that looks great on a countertop, but it uses the brand's Centrifusion technology for aromatic and delicious espresso and coffee drinks. This bundle includes an Aeroccino milk frother and a few Nespesso capsules, making it the ultimate coffee-lover’s gift.

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: $89.99 at Macy’s (was $149.99)

When it comes to preparing a variety of food, the Instant Vortex can definitely deliver. That’s because it’s both an oven and air fryer in one with built-in preset functions for baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, toasting, air frying, and preparing tasty rotisserie favorites.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: $299.99 at Home Depot (was $399)

Give the gift of clean floors, from carpets to ceramic tile. Boasting the suction power you’d expect from dyson, the Dyson Ball 2 is designed to tidy up different flooring surfaces thanks to the cleaning head that self-adjusts to accommodate its environment.

Nordic Ware Twin Baking Sheets: $37.99 at Macy’s (were $47.99)

Be ready when it’s time to bake your favorite holiday cookies with this baking sheet duo. Made with durable aluminum, they are the perfect size for baking dozens of your favorite seasonal treats.

Emerson Sensi WiFi Smart Thermostat: $79.97 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Are you looking for a useful present for someone who is looking for gadgets to make their home “smarter”? This affordable thermostat works with the most popular smart home platforms, is easy to set up, and helps save on energy costs.

Toshiba Black Stainless Steel Microwave: $149.99 at Macy’s (was $188.99)

A compact microwave is a thoughtful gift for anyone with a small kitchen. Although this model is compact, it offers features home cooks love including multiple presets, 10 power settings, and a stylish, contemporary design.

Cuisinart Multi-Clad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $239.20 at Amazon (was $670)

This beautiful cookware set is well-stocked to suit any home cooks’ needs. It includes 12 useful pieces crafted in triple-ply stainless steel with aluminum cores for even results. Versatile lids and steamer insert included.

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Casserole Dish with Platter Lid: $84.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (was $109.99)

With its strong stoneware construction and enameled coating Le Creuset casserole dish is built for longevity and ease-of-use. Add the versatile lid that doubles as a platter, and you have a gift that will be a welcome addition to mealtime all year long.

BLACK + DECKER 2-Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster: $24.94 at Amazon (was $34.99)

Simple controls and a sleek design means this toaster pairs nicely with other modern appliances. But the feature owners love the most? The wide slots that accommodate bagels, thick breads, and pastries - no cramming required.

Dash 6-Quart Family Air Fryer: $119.99 at Kohl’s (was $139.99)

This family-sized air fryer is simple to use with its dual knob controls and offers endless possibilities for making main dishes, sides, and snacks. It “fries” food quickly with powerful hot air technology and very little oil. The included cookbook comes with numerous delicious and easy recipe ideas.

Waykar 2000 Square Foot Dehumidifier: $159.99 at Amazon (was $239.99)

This dehumidifier offers a sleek design and modern control panel. But what’s more impressive is its ability to work in basements or rooms as large as 2000 square feet.

Anova WiFi Precision Cooker Pro: $199.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)

The Anova Pro is a premium sous vide cooker that cooks fast and produces chef-quality results. It’s easy to use - even for novices - and has built-in WiFi that makes it a gift the tech-savvy cook in your life will love.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop: $79.99 at Macy’s (was $132.99)

A regular mop won’t do when it comes to sanitizing floors. This steam mop heats quickly, resulting in steam that can kill more than 99 percent of microorganisms lurking on floors. The lightweight build makes it a breeze to use.

Elite Gourmet Egg Cooker: $14.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

The egg lover on your Christmas shopping list will appreciate this versatile little appliance. It can boil and poach eggs in minutes, and also includes an omelette tray. It’s simple to disassemble for easy cleanup too.

Staub 12-Inch Steam Grill: $199.96 at Sur La Table (was $357)

Backyard chefs hate to put their grills away for the winter, but this steam grill can produce similar results from a stovetop. It boasts an enameled cast iron build that can withstand high temperatures, plus a well-fitting lid for precise results.

LG Washer and Dryer Combo: $2,199.98 at Best Buy (was $3,599.98)

Now is a great time to make your laundry tasks easier with a new washer/dryer combo. This LG pair includes a spacious front-loading washer with built-in WiFi and a steam-enabled electric dryer that are available at a savings of $1,400.

KitchenAid Spiralizer Stand Mixer Attachment: $74.99 at Macy’s (was $99.99)

Anyone who owns a KitchenAid Stand Mixer loves to try new attachments, and this one turns the popular appliance into a spiralizer. It can turn fruits and vegetables into ribbon-like slices, adding a new dimension to the already versatile mixer.

Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier: $99.99 at Kohl’s (was $129.99)

Numerous types of air contaminants are no match for the PureZone Air Purifier. It combines UV-C light with a 3-stage filtration system that reduces odors, pet dander, pollen, and more from the environment. The trim design and quiet operation make it suitable for any living space.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker: $79.95 at Amazon (was $130)

Coffee machines with lots of bells and whistles are great, but some folks still prefer a classic cup of joe every morning. This model is an easy-to-use, traditional programmable coffee maker that’s straightforward to use and can brew a pot of 12 cups at a time.

LG French Door Refrigerator: $1,098 at Home Depot (was $1,699)

This LG fridge is over $600 off. With over 21 cubic feet of space and a well-organized French door layout, it will easily hold all of your holiday groceries. Its attractive stainless steel finish will look great in any kitchen.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.