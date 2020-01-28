23 bargains worth your attention

This isn't a time of year where products are flying off the shelves. To overcome this fact, many retailers are offering steep discounts in an effort to persuade shoppers to buy.

Accordingly, we've found some solid discounts on some of our favorite products -- offered from places like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, and more.

What follows is a curated list of sales that we think are worth your attention during this otherwise dismal time of year.

All prices and availability are subject to change.

All-New Fire TV Cube: $99.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

If your TV is compatible with Alexa, the Fire TV Cube will make it possible to retire your remote and let it do the searching for you.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Blender: $99.99 at Amazon ($129.99)

The KitchenAid family of small appliances includes just about everything you need for meal prep, including this practical blender that features a rugged die-cast metal base.

Skryne Road 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley: $55 at Wine Access (was $110)

Special wine that has earned attention from top wine critics doesn't have to cost a lot -- you just have to know where to look. Wine access has a wide selection of wines from all around the world, like this bold and fruity Napa Valley Cabernet that's currently half off the regular price.

Instant Pot DUO 80: $98.74 at Amazon (was $139.95)

Just about anything you love to cook can be made with minimal effort in an Instant Pot. This popular small appliance warms, steams, sautés, and more, plus it works as a slow or pressure cooker. The 8-quart model also has the advantage of enough cooking space to make meals for an entire family or group of friends.

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand: $37.90 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Why wait until your phone charges when a fast wireless charger can do the task in a fraction of the time? This Samsung model works with Qi-certified devices, including many Galaxy and iPhone smartphones.

AmazonBasics Microwave Bundle with Echo Dot: $94.98 at Amazon (was $109.98)

What's even better than a microwave that's compatible with Alexa voice control? One that comes with the Echo Dot to power it. This bundle includes both for a price that makes it a value too good to pass up.

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-piece Cookware Set: $118.99 at Amazon (was $360)

At major savings of 67%, this cookware set is the one to get if you need to update your pots and pans on a budget. You'll get versatile sizes, lids, and even a few utensils for the low sale price of $118.99.

Nordstrom Flannel Sheet Set: $64.49 -- $84.49 at Nordstrom (was $129 -- $169)

Curling up with flannel sheets makes winter nights a bit warmer and cozier. Nordstrom has a set that's crafted in 100% cotton, and available in twin through king sizes, each marked down 50% off the usual price.

Aiduy 18-piece Pressure Cooker Set -- Compatible with 6&8-quart Instant Pot: $39.99 at Amazon (was $43.99)

Accessories that are compatible with an Instant Pot will further add to this appliance's versatility. This set is compatible with 6- and 8-quart models and is packed with everything from utensils to a steamer basket to an egg cooker and more.

Michael Kors Medium Leather Backpack: $208.95 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $398)

If you love the practicality of the backpack style for toting your gear, you don't have to give it up when you head to the office. Michael Kors has captured the essence of a pack that pairs nicely with career wear with this stylish option.

Martha Stewart Valentine's Serverware Collection: $24.99 -- $34.99 at Macy's (was $42 -- $59)

Martha Stewart has a heart-shaped serving collection at Macy's that's perfect for the season of love. Choose from a platter, bowl, serving tray, cutting board, or coasters, each ideal for serving at Valentine's Day get-togethers.

Le Creuset Signature 3 ¾-quart Enameled Cast Iron Braiser: $300 at Nordstrom (was $375)

If you love the way cast iron handles high temperatures, you'll love Le Creuset cookware. In addition to the enamel construction, the brand's cookware, like this spacious braiser, is coated in enamel that keeps food from sticking and makes cleanup a breeze.

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Perpetual Stainless Steel Watch: $315 at Macy's (was $525)

Are you looking for a timeless Valentine's gift for your special guy? This Citizen Eco-Drive watch gets its power from light, so he'll never have to worry about losing time or hassling with battery replacement.

Echo Dot Kids' Edition: $54.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Kids love their own smart devices, and this Echo Dot is made just for them. It sports a fun, colorful design and can deliver kid-appropriate content for hours of entertainment. Parental-controls and a two-year guarantee included.

DevaCurl Share The Wavy Love Kit: $33.60 at Dermstore (was $48)

When you pamper your wavy hair, you'll love the results. This kit by DevaCurl includes a gentle cleanser, hydrating conditioner, wave-shaping gel, and body-boosting foam for defined, frizz-free styles.

KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder: $13.88 at Amazon (was $19.95)

There's nothing quite like the flavor of coffee brewed from freshly ground beans. This KRUPS grinder can make as much as three ounces of ground coffee at a time -- plenty to brew a full 12-cup pot.

Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 at Amazon

You don't have to wait for the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet to go on sale, because at $49.99, it's already an incredible value. It even includes features you love, like long battery life, 16 GB storage, and Alexa voice control.

Amika Immortal Power-Life Dryer: $210 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $300)

You can take your blowout to new levels with a professional-quality tool. The Immortal Power-Life dryer's brushless motor is built for longevity and delivers power to give you results that will make you look like you just stepped out of the salon.

Skin Inc. Supplement Bar Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light ++: $236 at Dermstore (was $295)

This unique beauty device delivers both light therapy and mild stimulation to give your skin a boost by tackling common concerns like fine lines, enlarged pores, and dull areas. It also works great for working your favorite water-based serum into your skin. Grab yours now at Dermstore and save.

Presto Orville Redenbacher's Hot Air Popper: $28.03 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Indulging in a bowl of popcorn but not a lot of extra fat and calories is easy with this compact popper that's powered by hot air. It pops fast, too -- in a matter of minutes, you'll be movie-ready with your favorite theatre snack.

INC Women's Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps: $49.99 at Macy's (was $69.50)

Every woman needs a classic pair of high-heeled shoes. With a pointed-toe structure and three-inch heels, these black pumps will never go out of style. We like the addition of memory foam footbeds for added comfort.

Domaine Xavier Monnot Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes Burgundy: $110 at Wine Access (was $140)

If you prefer white French wine, Domaine Xavier Monnot's Burgundy Chardonnay has inspired a score of 93 points from Wine Spectator for its unique combination of peach, citrus, and spicy notes. It's also a bargain at a discount of $30.

Michael Kors Nouveau Hamilton Small Satchel: $179 at Macy's (was $358)

You'll definitely get their attention when you walk into a room carrying this bold hardware-adorned bag by Michael Kors. Choose from red or gold textured leather, both marked down 50% off the list price.

