22 best deals for Friday

One week until Feb. 14, which means you still have time to get your special someone a Valentine's gift -- but not much time.

There's no reason to break the bank on a meaningful present for the person you love if you shop smart.

That's why we've found an assortment of deals on top products that every type of partner will love. Or if you're not a fan of the whole Valentine's thing, you might be looking to treat yourself -- after all, you deserve it.

Here are some gift-worthy deals that your loved one (or you) will love.

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Machine: $199.99 at Macy's (was $249.99)

Choose a coffee or espresso pod, customize your cup size, and you'll have a delicious brew in no time. No need to clean up coffee grounds or dispose of un-drunk coffee. The Nespresso is our favorite one-cup coffee brewer, and the VertuoLine is currently discounted at Macy's in time for you to grab one for a coffee-loving Valentine.

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $94.99 - $119.99 at Amazon (was $129.99 - $159.99)

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is better than ever, as it features a slim, waterproof build and storage space that's suitable for the most avid readers, making it a thoughtful gift for a bookworm partner. Choose from 8 or 32 GB models, both currently available at significant discounts at Amazon.

Ring Stick-Up Cam with Echo Dot: $129.98 at Amazon (was $149.98)

Pair the Ring Stick-Up Cam with the Echo Dot, and you'll have an easy-to-use security system that is compatible with Alexa so you can communicate with visitors at your door from a distance. You'll get both devices in this bundle for a money-saving price, whether you're shopping for yourself or you want to gift peace of mind to your partner.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB: $199.99 at Samsung (was $229.99)

You can save $30 on the popular Galaxy Tab A right now at Samsung, which is a reliable yet affordable tablet option. The Tab A offers crisp image quality, a generous 10.1-inch screen, and immersive sound -- top-of-the-line features for an inexpensive device that you or your significant other will appreciate.

All-New Echo 3rd Gen Smart Speaker with Alexa: $74.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

The classic Echo smart speaker keeps getting better, and the 3rd-generation model emits bold, balanced sound that will complement your favorite content. Choose from several stylish colors to suit any room's decor, whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop: $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Shark is known for its family of reliable vacuums, but the brand also makes machines to clean hard flooring like the Steam Pocket Mop, which cleans and sanitizes without the need for potentially harmful chemicals. Swivel steering allows the user to maneuver around objects with ease.

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer: $78.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

We like the convenience of this coffee maker's removable tank that makes it easy to fill and clean. The impressive feature set also includes an adjustable warming plate, programmable settings, and customizable brewing for mild to bold flavors. If your partner is caffeine-obsessed, consider gifting them this programmable coffee maker from a top brand.

The North Face Women's Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Pullover: $90.26 at Backcountry (was $128.95)

If it's clothing made by The North Face, you know it's constructed to withstand any and all elements. The brand's Mountain Sweatshirt is made of FastDry material to keep you cozy plus lightweight but warm insulation to keep out the chill -- in an easy-to-wear pullover style. We think the red color would make a lovely Valentine's gift.

The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV: $999.99 - $1,799.99 at Samsung (was $1,299.99 - $2,799.99)

This TV doubles as art, thanks to the outstanding Art Mode that makes it almost indistinguishable from a painting -- that is, when you aren't streaming your favorite series. Choose from several sizes to fit your space.

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper: $20 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Preparing your favorite movie-time snack is super easy with the Dash Hot Air Popper that can pop as much as 16 cups of popcorn in mere minutes. It even includes a butter melting tray to make your favorite topping as it pops. Gift this to the significant other who loves movie night.

TiMoMo Foldable Reusable Grocery Bags 5 Pack: $14.97 at Amazon (was $25.97)

Using reusable grocery bags may seem like a small step to living a more eco-friendly lifestyle, but over time, fewer plastic bags in landfills makes an impact. In addition to being reusable, these bags fold neatly so they are easy to tote on your shopping excursions.

COMFEE' Retro Style Countertop Microwave: $76.94 at Amazon (was $89.99)

This Retro Style Microwave proves that everyday appliances don't have to be boring. That's because it combines a vintage look with modern functions like one-touch presets and energy-saving eco mode.

Prodyne FI-3 Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher: $19.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Prodyne's Fruit Infusion pitcher makes it easy to turn regular water into a flavorful and easy-to-drink beverage. That's because it has a built-in infuser compartment for your favorite fruit, spices, and herbs to give water in the pitcher a flavor boost.

Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel: $23.95 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Shoveling snow can be a pain, but not when you use the Snow Joe Shovelution that has a unique spring-action second handle to make the job a breeze. Even if there aren't many more snow days ahead, this will come in handy for years to come.

La Luke Chardonnay Carneros Sonoma County: $30 at Wine Access (was $60)

If you're looking for a white wine with refreshing notes of fruit and spice, you'll appreciate the notes of apple, citrus, and allspice of La Luke's Chardonnay Carneros. The price will also impress -- just $30 per bottle at Wine Access, a savings of 50%. It's perfect for a romantic dinner for two.

AmeiTech Makeup Organizer: $26.88 at Amazon (was $49.99)

It can be frustrating searching for the products you need when applying your makeup, especially if you have a large collection. This multi-tiered, rotating organizer will keep everything in its place and ready to grab when you need it, from lipstick to eyeliner and everything in between.

Marmot Force 3P Tent: $351.71 at Backcountry (was $468.95)

Although this tent is lightweight enough to take trekking, it also has a durable construction with enough room for you and two of your backpacking buddies. Buy now on Backcountry and save 25% on a top-quality three-season tent. Gift this to the outdoorsy partner or get one for your own spring adventures.

Marmot Men's Nano Pro Glove: $52.46 at Backcountry (was $69.95)

Not just any pair of gloves will do if you stay active outdoors during the cold winter months. The Nano Pro gloves by Marmot are designed for warmth and comfort with features like durable nylon material, a flexible fit, and waterproof inserts.

Sorel Kids' Yoot Pac TP Boot: $59.96 at Backcountry (was $79.95)

These boots are capable of protecting little feet in wet and cold conditions, thanks to the waterproof construction, warm liners, and tough vulcanized rubber outers. Grab a pair now for your kiddo while they're 25% off at Backcountry.

Giorgio Armani 4-Piece Si Passione Eau de Parfum Gift Set: $128 at Macy's ($186 value)

Notes of rose and a bit of vanilla make Giorgio Armani's Si Passione the perfect scent for gifting to the special someone in your life this Valentine's Day. In addition to perfume, this gift set includes body lotion and a travel-sized spray.

EFFY Collection Diamond Heart Ring: $999 at Macy's (was $2,600)

Do you want to dazzle your partner this Valentine's Day? If so, the sparkling diamonds in this ring will capture their attention while the heart-shaped design wins their heart. It's available at Macy's in time for the holiday of love at significant savings: 61% off the retail price.

SkinMedica Award-Winning 3-Piece System: $442 at Dermstore (was $520)

Moisturize, tackle telltale aging signs, and clarify -- everything you want skincare products to do, SkinMedica has you covered. That's why this three-piece system has earned awards. It's currently available on sale at Dermstore, so now is a great time to try it for yourself or get a luxurious gift for a loved one.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.