A 21st Birthday Lunch

This past year, we worked with a very special client who, at only 21 years old, has impressed us beyond words with his accomplishments. Our good friend Max, the founder of The Israel Summit at Harvard, turned 21 this summer, so we took it upon ourselves to (finally) toast his success together.

Max's enthusiasm for Israel is truly inspiring. He was so excited to tell us all about his summer there, and our decor fit in perfectly with our main topic of conversation. I designed place cards with each of our Hebrew names, using layers of textured black and yellow cardstock. I also used Hebrew on the menu, an added touch that Max loved. Then, we topped his black and white geometric layer cake (made by our friend, Angela, of course) with an Israeli flag.