21 products from Amazon that you had no idea they sold

Amazon is a huge marketplace. And like any huge marketplace, there are going to be items for sale that you had no idea were available.

For example, did you know you could get IKEA furniture from Amazon (even if it's not directly sold from them)? Sounds like a dream: Not having to wander around that huge warehouse. Also, several designers -- like Levi's and Kate Spade -- have their own stores on the site. Finally, Amazon has even launched its own Etsy competitor, called Amazon Handmade, where shoppers can get unique products from makers.

Either way, we've collected 21 products that should surprise you that they're available on Amazon -- all Prime-eligible with free, two-day shipping. We ordered them by cost (from lowest to highest) and stand by the quality of the items.

1. IKEA Frakta Shopping Bag, Set of Five

The Frakta Shopping Bag by IKEA isn't fancy, but it is reusable and practical for a variety of uses, like toting groceries, laundry, and more. You can get a set of five bags on Amazon for only $12.88, a price that's 28% off retail.

2. Plants for Pets Succulent Plant 5-pack

Would you love to have houseplants but you lack a green thumb? Succulents are easy to grow and require minimal maintenance. You can try your hand at growing these pretty little plants with the 5-pack of succulents by Plants for Pets that is marked down to $16.95, a savings of 15%.

3. MignonandMignon Personalized Necklace

For only $18.50, MignonandMignon's Personalized Necklace makes a nice gift or treat for yourself. It's available in gold, silver, or rose gold plated metal, and features a bar that can be personalized with a name, date, monogram, or short phrase.

4. Hirt's Gardens Split-leaf Philodendron

Are you looking for a unique plant that will thrive in most indoor settings? The Split-leaf Philodendron has large, glossy leaves that split as the plant grows. It does well with either natural or artificial light, and develops edible fruit that resembles the pineapple in looks and flavor. You can save 41% on easy-to-care-for plant that's now available for only $23.50.

5. IKEA 36-piece Dinnerware Set

We love the bright, fun colors of the 36-piece Dinnerware Set by IKEA that's made of sturdy, BPA-free polypropylene. The pieces are so durable in fact that you can heat them in the microwave and clean them in the dishwasher. The set is only $22.99, which is 8% off the usual price.

6. Relaxcation Organic Bath Bombs Set

Some bath products contain harsh or artificial ingredients, but not Relaxcation's artisian-made organic bath bombs that don't contain parabens, phthalates, dyes, animal products, SLS, or gluten. You'll get a set of six pretty, colorful bombs packaged ready for gifting for the low price of $23.87.

7. Kate Spade New York KS Keaton Street Box

A keepsake box makes a nice addition to your nightstand or vanity, or gift for someone special. The Keaton Street Box by Kate Spade sports an attractive cream-colored finish with gold-tone trim and just enough space for stashing small treasures. The price was $40, but is now on sale for $27.99.

8. Kate Spade New York Nolita Bottle Stoppers

Kate Spade's Nolita Bottle Stoppers are perfect for keeping wine fresh, which makes the set of two that's available for $27.99 (a 30% markdown) a nice gift for any wine enthusiast. They are made of stainless steel with colorful tops, so they are both practical and elegant.

9. Hereafter Ranunculus Laser Wood Cut Journal

The artist-made Wood Cut Journal is a unique gift, as it features a ranunculus flower that's laser cut into the wooden cover. The artist uses sustainably sourced wood, which makes this handmade gift that much more special. It's available for $29 on Amazon.

10. Kate Spade New York Toaster

You probably think of fashions and handbags when you think of Kate Spade, not toasters. But the designer brand makes a collection of pretty toasters that look as great as they operate. You can choose from enameled blush, lilac, and yellow, each marked down from $50 to $34.99.

11. Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans for women provide a modern, slimming fit, plus the material is stretchy for flexible comfort. The mid-rise fit is also comfortable, and looks great with tucked and untucked shirts. Many sizes and different colors are on sale for $39.99, a savings of 20%.

12. Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans

From casual workdays to weekend adventures, Levi's Men's Jeans never go out of style. Many sizes and colors of the of 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans are 30% off, bringing the price down to $41.65. They offer a relaxed fit that is both attractive and comfortable, plus looks great with T-shirts, sweaters, dress shirts, and more.

13. Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket is a classic denim style that offers timeless appeal. What's more, the material is made with elastane for a comfortable fit that contours to your shape. Buy yours now in time for chilly weather and you'll pay only $49.99 (a savings of $20).

14. MRC Wood Products Personalized Engraved Wooden Cutting Board

It can be challenging to find a thoughtful gift for a shower, wedding, housewarming, or other special occasion. That's why we like MRC Wood Products' Personalized Engraved Wooden Cutting Boards that are handmade in Indiana. You can choose cherry, maple, or walnut wood for $49.99.

15. Kate Spade New York Nolita Cocktail Tools

You'll need several tools of the trade for making delicious cocktails. That's where Kate Spade's Nolita Cocktail Tools come in. Each piece in the set of five bar tools is crafted in stainless steel with a colorful handle. Get your set today for $69.99 and save 30% off the retail price.

16. IKEA Rast Wood Dresser

IKEA's Rast dresser is constructed in solid natural wood. The three-drawer design is perfect for small spaces and kids' bedrooms. This dresser looks great with its natural finish, but can also be stained or painted to fit your room's decor. It's available on Amazon for $74.96.

17. Levi's Men's Type III Sherpa Jacket

No guy's wardrobe is complete without a classic denim jacket, like Levi's Type III that has a traditional fit and warm sherpa lining. Additionally, it's machine washable for easy care. The $79.99 price is 18% off the list price.

18. Silk Tree Warehouse Artificial Silk Bird of Paradise Potted Palm Tree

If you want some greenery in your home but don't have the time or skill to care for live plants, a silk plant may be the answer. The Silk Bird of Paradise Palm is on sale from $159 to $83.80, and looks almost like the real deal. This well-made artificial plant stands five feet tall and comes in a weighted pot.

19. Agnoulita Hats The Montgomery

A classic style, made by hand, and availability in numerous colors -- The Montgomery fedora is only $150. The artisan who makes this attractive hat chose wool felt, and completed the look with a sleek leather sweatband and satin lining.

20. Amazinite 14k Yellow Gold Station Bracelet

Jewelry is always a popular gift for someone special or as a treat for yourself, and handmade pieces are that much more special. The artisans at Amazinite offer a dainty bracelet crafted in 14K yellow gold and adorned with real faceted gemstones. Size seven is available for $154.99; add $5 for each half size increase.

21. The Best Seamstress Handmade Patriotic Quilt

From accenting your furniture to cozying up on cold nights, handmade quilts by The Best Seamstress have you covered. The artist makes numerous designs crafted by hand, like the Patriotic Quilt that has stars, strips, and fireworks in the precisely crafted patterns. It's also made in America, and available for $159.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.