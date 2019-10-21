21 money-saving bargains worth your attention

Is it just us, or is online retail therapy the best way to beat the beginning of the week blues?

We think it's especially true when you're shopping for discounts--which is why we've found this week's best bargains. Whether you're looking for sales on Michael Kors products, an Apple Watch, or you're just waiting for the perfect deal to fall into your lap, this roundup has something for you.

Check out these products, in order from more affordable to most expensive, to find a hidden gem that's sure to start your week right.

Deal of the Day -- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: $309.99 (down from $349.99)

Acer offers laptops made for work and play with features consumers love, like the Aspire 5 Slim with its speedy processor, all-day battery life, and 15.6-inch HD screen. The streamlined build makes it easy to stash in your bag and take to school or the office, plus the discounted price is affordable. Buy from Amazon.

Ulta 50% off Gorgeous Hair Event

You only have a few more days to take advantage of Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event during which you'll find many premium hair products on sale at 50% off. From shampoo to hot irons, different items are available each day of the sale, but take note: This special savings event will only last through Oct. 26. Buy from Ulta.

Body Shop Face Mask 25% off sale on Ulta

Facial masks can improve your skin in many ways, from moisturizing dry patches to minimizing the signs of aging and more. That's why it's a good idea to stock up on your favorite formula during Ulta's 25% off sale on Body Shop Face Masks. You'll find a wide variety to choose from, including sample sizes to get you started. Buy from Ulta.

Big Red House Oven Mitts: $13.99 (down from $29.99)

An oven mitt is a must-have item for the kitchen, and this pair that's available at a deep discount from Big Red House is an unbeatable deal. This duo is made of durable heat-resistant material that can withstand 480 degrees, plus it has silicone strips for a secure, slip-free grip. Buy from Amazon.

Kinsa Smart Thermometer: $16.99 (down from $19.99)

A thermometer is one of those gadgets that you hope you don't need -- but one that's easy to use and accurate is a must when you do. Fortunately, the Kinsa Smart Thermometer offers cutting-edge technology like the ability to pair to your smartphone via the Kinsa app to keep track of readings and medications, set reminders, and more. Buy from Amazon.

Petlinks Dream Curl Multi-surface Scratcher: $19.89 (down from $29.99)

The Dream Curl Scratcher has a lot to offer cats - carpet and sisal surfaces that encourage scratching, a catnip-infused toy for playtime, and a curved structure for stretching and napping. At a 34% discount, it's a bargain that's too good for cat owners to miss. Buy from Chewy.

Nature's Miracle Oval Hooded Litter Box: $19.99 (down from $32.99)

Many cat owners prefer a hooded litter box for the odor control the cover provides, but this model by Nature's Miracle takes that capability to the next level. That's because the hood has a built-in charcoal filter system for tackling odors before they can escape. The flip-top front makes it possible to scoop without removing the entire hood. Buy from Chewy.

Mr. Coffee 12-cup Coffee Maker: $24.99

There are a lot of coffee makers on the market with state-of-the-art technology, but if you're looking for a basic machine to brew your morning cup of joe, check out the 12-cup model by Mr. Coffee. This affordable coffee maker has useful features you need to brew up to 12 cups, including a water indicator window and lift-out filter basket. Buy from Amazon.

T TECKIN Smart Plugs: $29.99 (down from $33.99)

Are you looking for an easy way to give almost any electrical item in your home smart capabilities? If so, all you need is an Echo device and these smart plugs to control them via Alexa. These handy plugs are also compatible with Google Assistant and IFTTT, and they come in a pack for four at a reasonable price. Buy from Amazon.

Flexi Giant Retractable Tape Dog Leash: $31.49 to $53.24 (down from $42.99 to $70.99)

Flexi makes its popular tape dog leashes in sizes designed specifically for large breeds. This easy-to-maneuver retractable leash boasts a patented braking system that can be used one-handed and a contoured handle that's designed for control and comfort. Buy from Chewy.

Jansport 'Right Pack' Backpack: $42 (down from $60)

We love the Jansport 'Right Pack' for its combination of tough materials and the protective tech pocket that's constructed to carry laptops. The interior sleeve can fit laptops as large as 15 inches. Buy from Nordstrom.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $59.99 (down from $79.99)

From novices to techies, consumers love the vivid HD image quality and affordable price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet. What's more surprising is that this reasonably-priced device is Alexa-enabled, so you can search, stream, play music, and more with simple voice requests. Buy from Amazon.

Giovanni Manzone Barolo Gramolere: $65 (down from $80)

Giovanni Mazone's Barolo Gramolere is crafted from the Italian Nebbiolo grape that's known for producing bold flavors and a deep, red color. This medium-bodied wine has notes of spices, cherry, leather, and licorice. Buy from Wine Access.

Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boots: $71.96 (down from $119.95)

You don't have to let wet weather keep you from exploring when you have a reliable pair of rain boots. These Sperry duck boots have moisture-resistant uppers and rugged tread for inclement weather, plus microfleece lining to keep your feet warm and comfortable even in wet, cold conditions. Buy from Nordstrom.

Apple AirPods: $144 (down from $159)

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods can't be topped by inexpensive models. In addition to delivering rich, immersive sound, they boast a durable build and come with a charging case. AirPods also pair easily with your Apple devices and offer Siri voice search capabilities at your command. Buy from Amazon.

Graco Pack 'n Play Newborn Napper: $127.49 (down from $199.99)

The Graco Newborn Napper has a comprehensive feature set that makes it practical from the day you bring your baby home until well into the toddler years. It offers a cozy bassinet with built-in music and vibrations, a versatile changing table, and multiple storage shelves. Buy from Amazon.

Michael Kors Blake Watch: $180 (down from $250)

This stylish men's watch comes with understated style and a sleek bracelet band, so it looks as good with casual wear as it does dressy attire. The sunray dial contrasts nicely with the all-over black finish, brought to you by iconic designer Michael Kors. Buy from Nordstrom.

Shark ION 750 Robotic Vacuum: $229 (down from $239)

If you've been thinking about investing in a robotic vacuum but are new to the technology, check out the ION 750. This model offers smart technology that senses the type of flooring it's cleaning as well as objects in its path. It's also affordable and easy to set up, even for those who have limited tech skills. Buy from Amazon.

Calphalon Premier Hard Anodized Nonstick 11-piece Cookware Set: $365.49 (down from $529.99)

With 11 useful pieces that include a variety of pots, pans, and lids, this Calphalon cookware set is comprehensive enough to fit any avid cooks needs. Plus, dreaded stuck-on food won't be an issue thanks to the cook surfaces that have three layers of nonstick protection. Buy from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 4: $379 (down from $429)

If you love Apple devices, chances are the revamped Apple Watch 4. In addition to a large, vibrant display, this model boasts improved health monitoring capabilities that include electrical heart rate monitoring, emergency and activity alerts, and fall detection. Buy from Amazon.

Nuna MIXX2 Three Mode Stroller with All-terrain Tires: $449.95 (down from $599.95)

The Nuna MIXX2 is a stroller that is both versatile and portable. It folds easily for transport and is designed so your little one can face forward, toward you, or recline for napping. It also works with the Pipa Infant Car Seat that's sold separately. Buy from Nordstrom.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.