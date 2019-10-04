21 gifts breast cancer warriors actually want to receive

Most people know someone who has been directly affected by breast cancer, and while much progress has been made in treating this disease, there is still much to be done to find better prevention methods, treatment options, and -- ultimately -- a cure.

October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there are several ways you can help. Whether you want to gift a loved one who's in treatment some practical essentials, to provide comforts and lift their spirits, or to show your support and raise awareness -- here are some top-rated products you can purchase that will help.

The practical essentials

Snoozies Skinnies Purse Slippers & Travel Pouch

A cute set of soft slippers to keep the feet warm and cozy is a great gift that will come in handy for a long, long time. They're a great comfort during extended waits in doctor's offices, on airplanes, or at home. We love this pretty heart pattern, but there are several others to choose from, and each pair comes with a matching travel bag.

$14.99 from Amazon

Anntrue Collapsible Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is especially important for those receiving chemotherapy, as doctors recommend drinking as much as 96 ounces of water after every course. This bottle collapses down so it takes up barely any room in a bag or can even be clipped outside a purse. It'll come in handy anytime you don't want to lug a bulky bottle along with you.

$16.99 from Amazon

Herschel Supply Co. Belt Bag

After a mastectomy, surgical drains remain in place for several days, if not weeks. They're bulky and can get heavy, so they must be clipped near the belt area or in waist-area pockets. They're also difficult to disguise when out and about, so this fanny pack can be a big help. The bag is deep enough to fit up to four drain bulbs inside, with a little extra room for keys and a wallet. This bag can also be useful when the chest area is healing and one's range of motion is limited, making it easy to retrieve items without lifting the arms much at all.

$17.49+ (depending on color) from Amazon



The Breast & Chest Buddy Seatbelt Cushion

Whether a needed post-surgery or over a chemotherapy port site, a seatbelt cushion is a must. Even if the patient is just riding along, the friction of a seatbelt and bumps in the road can create a lot of discomfort. This cushion can offer relief.

$19.95 from Amazon

Prodyne FI-3 Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

Plain water can be at best boring and at worst nauseating, so it can help to add natural flavor infusions like slices of ginger, fruit, mint leaves, or whatever pleases the palate. This 2.9-quart pitcher is a good size that will fit in most refrigerators, isn't too heavy to lift, and is made of durable BPA-free acrylic that's easy to clean and won't hold on to different flavors.

$19.99 from Amazon

NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks

Cold therapy is used by some breast cancer patients to try to prevent hair loss, skin changes (like brittle nails), as well as soreness, aches, and inflammation. Some patients also feel feverish, and cold therapy might be soothing. These socks will do the trick if cold therapy is a treatment choice.

$24.99 from Amazon

BP. Longline Open Cardigan

Another way to make life easier and more comfortable is a soft, oversized, open cardigan like this one. A cardigan serves many purposes: makes dressing and undressing easier, conceals and contains surgical drains, doubles as a blanket for warmth, and this versatile style works with just about any outfit. This comes in a wide range of sizes and a few color options.

$49 from Nordstrom

Chanasya 5-Piece Positive Energy Gift Set

For an all-in-one care package, this set covers a lot of practical needs: a super-soft blanket with printed-on positive messages, a neck pillow (sleeping propped up is a must during treatment, including reconstructive surgery), plush socks, an eye mask, and a tote bag to keep everything organized.

$59.99 from Amazon

Mario Badescu Lip Balm

Common chemotherapy side effects are dry lips and mouth sores. A nice emollient lip balm without tint or fragrance provides the best relief. We like Mario Badescu lip balm for its rich, natural moisturizing oils and nut butters. Its formula is powerfully nourishing without being heavy or sticky. It soaks right into the lips and doesn't contain harsh ingredients that might irritate damaged skin.

$8 from Ulta

Natemia Quality Wooden Baby Hair Brush

Simple touch can do a lot to comfort someone, especially those experiencing side effects from chemotherapy. A soft brush like this can be a great comfort, either to prevent more hair loss or to provide a gentle, soothing massage on a sensitive scalp.

$12.95 from Amazon

To keep spirits up

F*ck Breast Cancer Coloring Book

Coloring can be a good way to combat anxiety and boredom. The bombardment of appropriately inspirational words of advice might prompt more eye rolls than smiles on tough days. Let them say "screw it" with this totally honest book of sweary soon-to-be works of art.

$12.95 from Amazon

Dammit Doll - Dammit Cancer Doll

Cancer sucks. Anger is inevitable. This doll is designed to take a lot of aggression. Pinch it. Twist it. Kick it across the room. Then take a deep breath and realize this too shall pass.

$18.37 from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

Breast cancer takes a lot out of everyone involved. Unwinding together with some feel-good movies can help lift spirits or at least ease tension. Consider a streaming service like Netflix or Sling TV and get a Fire TV stick to enable said streaming service on any modern TV.

$49.99 from Amazon

Kindle E-reader

There will be countless doctor's visits and long waits in boring rooms that might not even have magazines or TVs. If your loved one doesn't already have an E-reader, we highly recommend getting them one so they have a book for every mood with them at all times. If they already have a Kindle, you might consider gifting them a gift card so they can purchase more reading material or a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

$89.99+ (varies by model) from Amazon

Food Delivery

Even if they have the time and energy to prepare meals for themselves, most patients have lifting restrictions post-surgery and most cooking is off the table, at least in the days right after. The appetite often changes, too -- sometimes even in the span of a day. Having the option to order delivery can be a big help. Look at food delivery options they have to their home and get them a gift card to a meal delivery service like Uber Eats or their favorite restaurant that offers takeout or delivery.

Buy from Amazon

Show support and raise awareness

BECCA Limited Edition Ultimate Lipstick Love in Pink Ribbon

Swiping on some lipstick can feel empowering and help boost one's self-image. This lipstick is by a trusted name in makeup, and 20% of its sales are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 30, 2020. We love its long-wearing, hydrating formula and flattering shade of pink.

$24 from Ulta



Ideology Fight Like A Girl Zip Hoodie

If a cardigan isn't really their style and they've had it with all the pink, this black and white hoodie will be appreciated. Soft and plush, the phrase "fight like a girl" is printed bravely on the sleeve, and it's available in sizes XS to XXL for a comfortable fit. There are also coordinating t-shirts and pants if you want the complete outfit.

$54.50 or less (on sale) from Macy's

LA MER Breast Cancer Awareness Travel Size The Treatment Lotion

Breast cancer takes a major toll on one's self image, and it can be hard to feel pretty, especially if side effects are wreaking havoc on the skin, hair, nails, etc. This luxe lotion helps keep skin soft and toned, and a portion of its sales supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$110 from Nordstrom



COACH Perry Pink Ribbon Leather Strap Watch, 36mm

This pink watch has pretty glitter embellishments on the face, a comfortable leather strap, and the famous pink ribbon marker at six o'clock. It's a special gift to give a survivor or to honor a loved one.

$125 from Nordstrom

Samsonite Mystique Hardside Spinner Luggage Collection

We love Samsonite's rugged yet chic luggage, and 5% of sales from this collection's rose gold luggage benefits breast cancer research all October long. We love how well-organized the interior stays thanks to the compression panels. It's also easy to maneuver because of its light weight and spinner wheels.

$132.99+ from Macy's

Le Vian Strawberry Layer Cake Multi-Gemstone Ombré Heart 18" Pendant Necklace

For an extravagant gift, consider this gorgeous heart-shaped pendant. It glitters with round-cut white and pink sapphires and rubies set in white gold. Le Vian donates $20 per necklace to the Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Research foundation during the month of October.

$797.50 from Macy's

