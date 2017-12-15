2018 is right around the corner + we couldn’t be more excited to share our Year at a Glance Calendars with you! Whether you like fancy, fab or fun.. we’ve got one to fit every *office* personality :: so go download + print your faves and make 2018 your best year yet!
xoxo,
Red Stamp
Download the Rose Gold + Shimmer Calendar
Download the Black + Gold Stripes Calendar
Download the String Lights Calendar
Download the Pineapple Calendar
Download the Flower Calendar
Download the Adventure + Quote Calendar
The post 2018 Year at a Glance Calendars appeared first on Red Stamp.
Wendy’s Twitter is famous for hilariously roasting competitors
Penne is prized for the noodle’s capacity to hold a consistently well-blended sauce within the dish.
From our kitchen to yours, here are the best cookie recipes of the year
Tackling holiday travel and arriving with a smile on your face