Here at LMP, we like to consider ourselves pretty excellent gift givers. Personally, I have a bit of a shopping addiction, which I like to believe has led me to become a savvy shopper… Not only for myself , but for others as well. So, I am excited to introduce to you… The 2017 LMP Holiday Gift Guide! We scoured the internet to find our choices for the top gifts to give to your loved ones this Holiday season! Let’s dive right in…

Gifts include: 1) Shit That I Knit Gunn Beanie in Crystalline; 2) RayBan Erika Sunnies in Gold; 3) Prosecco Pong; 4) Ramblerose Maggie’s Bouquet Print; 5) Boo Boo Kiss Adhesive Bandages; 6) Carolina Amato Texting Gloves; 7) Oh Joy! for Target HI Vase Set; 8) Ramblerose Montgomery Pom Earrings; and 9) Acrylic Ark Pink Clutch.