20 top camping products

Fall is the ideal time to camp -- the leaves are changing, the summer heat is fading, and there's nothing better than sitting around a campfire on a crisp autumn evening. This is an activity that takes a lot of preparation in order to make sure you're both comfortable and safe, so we put together this list of our favorite items to ensure a positive fall camping experience.

If you're not sure what gear you need or if you're looking to replace a worn out item with something new, these are some high-end options for you to consider while you daydream your weekend getaway.

1. Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag

The most important piece of any camping experience is the sleeping bag. The most common complaint for campers is their inability to sleep, but a quality sleeping bag can help you avoid that. This bag from Kelty is rated to keep you cozy all the way down to 20 degrees, plus the draft collar and comfortable hood will guarantee some of the best zzzs of your life.

2. Therm-a-Rest Trail Scout Sleeping Pad

The next most important part of your sleep setup after the bag is your sleeping pad. We love this Therm-a-Rest because it packs down nicely but self-inflates into a super comfortable sleeping surface. If you have a mummy-shaped sleeping bag, then this is the perfect companion.

3. Sea to Summit Comfort Light Insulated Sleeping Pad

If you want to go backpacking this fall then you'll want to invest in a seriously packable sleeping pad. This Sea to Summit pad packs down to less than 2 pound and less than 10 inches long. Once expanded, it also has a built-in pump so you can set up your sleep space in minutes.

4. Black Diamond Spot 325 Headlamp

Every camper needs a good headlamp to help them navigate walking around and completing campsite chores at night, and there's no better name in the business than Black Diamond. This headlamp has 5 different settings so you're set no matter what situation you're in, and it's available in 8 fun colors.

5. MSR HyperFlow Water Filter

Whether you're backpacking or car camping, it's nice to have a quality water filter so you never have to worry about staying hydrated. We love this MSR filter because it's easy to use and super effective. It also threads onto Nalgene bottles so you can pump directly into your drinking source.

6. REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 Tent

Of course, you'll need a great tent to enjoy the great outdoors overnight. Tents are nothing like they were a few decades ago - they're now easy to set up in less than five minutes. This REI Dome 2 can be assembled in just 60 seconds, and it comes with a serious rainfly so you can stay cozy no matter the weather.

7. Jetboil Flash Java Kit

The last thing you want to worry about in the mornings is easy access to coffee. We love the Jetboil already for boiling water in 100 seconds, and now they've streamlined the process of brewing coffee with this java kit. It works like a French press and is great for both car camping and backpacking.

8. Coleman Triton Series 2-Burner Stove

If you don't feel like cooking over a fire or simply can't, then you'll want an alternative option. Coleman is the trusted brand for camp stoves, and their Triton series is perfect for all situations. Two burners give you plenty of room to whip up delicious meals with ease.

9. Powertraveller Extreme Solar Charger

Getting into the great outdoors is usually a good excuse for getting off the grid. But if you do need to charge your devices, we highly recommend picking up a solar charger. This pick from Powertraveller can give you over six hours of power and easily mounts to your backpack if you want to charge it en route.

10. Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Guide Medical Kit

While camping is typically safe, there are always dangers when you are outside. We highly recommend this medical kit from Adventure Medical Kits to keep you and your crew safe. It focuses on the biggest dangers of hiking and camping, like allergies and deep cuts.

11. Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots

We love taking our pups camping and hiking but it's important to keep them safe too. While you (and your dog) will likely find these booties silly, they are crucial for protecting delicate paws from pavement and rock that have gotten hot in the sun. And if you're going on a difficult hike, these booties will keep your pup from cutting themselves. Some time will be necessary for your dog to get used to them, but that's a part of the fun.

12. UCO Stormproof Sweetfire Fire Starter Points - Package of 8

While we all would love to be able to start a fire wherever, whenever, we also know our limits. If you are having trouble with getting your flame going, whether it's from rain, wind, or kindling, these Stormproof Sweetfire Fire Starter Points are a perfect solution. They act as their own match and burn for six minutes.

13. LuminAID PackLite Max Phone Charger Lantern

Beyond your headlamps, camp lanterns are also great for lighting up your site at night. This one from LuminAID can also charge your phone and itself is a solar panel. It serves double-duty, but if you want it to provide light all night then we recommend not plugging in your phone.

14. YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

YETI coolers are famous for being the best on the market. We've tested our Yeti extensively and are always impressed by how long it keeps ice frozen. This model has 32.9 liters of space, which breaks down to about 28 cans. You can go bigger or smaller, but we think this is the most versatile size.

15. Patagonia Capilene Thermal Weight Zip-Neck Base Layer Top

Layers, layers, layers. If you ask anyone who camps what you should pack, that's the answer you'll get. And the best start is with base layers. Our team has tested Patagonia layers for years and have found their thermals keep you toasty and will last over several trips.

16. Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset 4

While you can certainly piece a cookset together, it's much easier to get it all at once, and Stanley is a trusted brand to buy from. This set has everything you need for a group of four, including plates, bowls, and silverware.

17. Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow

If you would rather not get your usual pillow dirty in the wilderness, then this Therm-a-Rest pillow is a perfect option. It compresses down to an easy packable size then expands to replicate sleeping on a full-sized pillow. Plus, they come in fun colors and patterns.

18. Caddis Rapid Shelter - 10' x 10'

You'll likely spend at least part of your camping trip at the campsite just relaxing. A shelter is a perfect way to keep you from getting too hot or protect you from rain, and this one from Caddis is serious business but comes together in just a minute.

19. ENO DoubleNest Hammock

Eagles Nest Outfitters (usually just called ENO) makes the hammock to get if you're serious about hanging out. It's made from triple-locking stitching so you don't have to worry about tears, and it packs way down so you can even take it backpacking.

20. Midland TT61VP3 36-Channel GMRS 2-Way Radios with Charger - Pair

If you're going to be doing a lot of hiking or backpacking this fall, then we recommend grabbing a set of two-way radios for safety. This set has a 32-mile range, so if you get lost you can quickly get in touch with your partner. Plus, they're great for ski mountains that have limited service.

