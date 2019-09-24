20 products that will change your life for $25 or less

Retail therapy doesn't have to be costly; sometimes, the simplest things bring the most joy. If you're looking for a small pick-me-up that won't strain your finances, we've got you covered with this list of worthwhile yet affordable picks.

For the buyer on a budget, we've put together this list of life-changing purchases under $25. With products ranging from $2.99 to $24.49, everyone can enjoy our guilt-free, affordable roundup of products without worrying about their bank balance.

Featured deal of the day -- Crock-Pot 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

The 3-quart slow cooker by Crock-Pot doesn't have a lot of fancy features, but that fact combined with its low price is part of its appeal. This little appliance is easy to use, perfect for preparing meals for two, and affordable. We're excited that it's manufactured by the company that's renowned for making quality slow cookers yet is available for only $20.49.

1. Ardell Pro Brow Trim & Shape

Sometimes all you need is a simple tool to upgrade your beauty routine, but how about three for a low price? Ardell Pro Brow Trim & Shape tools come in a pack of three that's marked down from $4.99 to $2.99. These inexpensive tiny trimmers are ideal for swiping away fine hairs for perfectly-groomed arches.

2. CNYMANY Reusable Silicone Wine Stoppers, 8 Pieces

If you've ever tried to jam a cork back into a wine bottle, you know that this usually doesn't work very well for keeping wine fresh. That's why we think you'll love CNYMANY's wine stoppers, with their durable cores covered in flexible silicone that seals bottles with minimal effort. You'll get eight stoppers for just $7.49, which is a discount of 32% off the list price.

3. Pet Magasin Dog Nail Clippers

Trimming your dog's nails can be stressful for both you and your pup, but well-made nail clippers like those by Pet Magasin can make the job less of a hassle. The durable steel blades have a built-in stop mechanism to guard against painful mistakes, plus the cushioned handles resist slippage for a more secure grip. The $7.99 price is 66% off the list price of $21.99.

4. Wet Brush Splatter Graffiti Detangler

Whether your hairstyle requires brushing when it's wet or dry, The Splatter Graffiti Detangler by Wet Brush is made with flexible bristles that glide through hair with ease. It also works well on all types of hair, from straight looks to tight curls. The $10.49 price is marked down from $14.99.

5. Ulta Body Shop Hand Cream 2 for $12 Promotion

Now is the perfect time to stock up on Body Shop Hand Cream, because Ulta is offering a limited time 2 for $12 promotion. You'll find a variety of scents and formulas to choose from, regularly priced at $8 each.

6. Zannaki 15-Piece Multipurpose Bottle Brush Set

Cleaning bottles, vases, canisters, and other deep containers can be difficult, but not when you have brushes that are designed to make such tasks simple. The value-priced 15-piece bottle brush set by Zannaki is only $12.55 and includes brushes of many shapes and sizes to meet numerous needs. All are made of BPA-free materials so you can feel confident when you clean.

7. BLACK + DECKER Single-Serve Coffee Maker

No need to make a full pot of coffee? The BLACK + DECKER Single-Serve Coffee Maker will brew just one cup at a time, and it even comes with its own 15-ounce travel cup so you can brew and go. It's also affordable at the price of $15.19.

8. Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender

The Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender makes it super easy to create delicious concoctions in small portions. It sports a slender design with a 14-ounce BPA-free blending jar that doubles as a travel cup, lid included. Buy yours now for $14.85 and you'll save 13%.

9. VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

Filling your home with delightful scents can be accomplished easily and affordably with VicTsing's model that has straightforward controls and costs just $11.99. In addition to the fragrance is deploys, it also has a built-in light with colors that will appeal to you visually as well.

10. Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get decent sound and dependable connectivity from a Bluetooth speaker, because the Anker Soundcore offers both for only $19.99.

11. Hamilton Beach Electric Egg Cooker

We love the impressive feature set of Hamilton Beach's Electric Egg Cooker that includes slots for seven boiled eggs plus a separate poaching tray. You can boil eggs exactly how you like them with this handy little appliance that will cost you just $16.99 (32% off the regular price).

12. Case Logic 15.6-Inch Laptop Attache

With a trim profile, protective padding, and a 15.6-inch design, the Case Logic Laptop Attache is a worthwhile and affordable investment in transporting your laptop. It also has a classic look that makes it perfect for work or the classroom. Get yours now for the sale price of $17.99 and you'll save $17.

13. Bellemain 6-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set

No collection of cooking tools is complete without a measuring cup set. If you're looking for one that offers value and durability, check out Bellemain's 6-piece collection that includes the most useful sizes crafted in stainless steel. The set is currently marked down from $55.95 to a 66% off sale price of only $18.95.

14. Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit

Don't get caught without the nail tools you need in a pinch when Tweezerman's Mini Nail Rescue Kit is easy to stash and go. It includes a file, cuticle pusher, nail cleaner, nail clippers, and cuticle nippers for $19.80 (regularly priced at $22).

15. Conair Sound Therapy Sound Machine

Useful for everything from drowning out background noise to creating soft sounds for better sleep, Conair's sound machine is only $22.99. The Sound Therapy Machine produces 10 sounds, from those heard in nature to white noise, and it has adjustable volume so you can set your favorite sounds to suit your needs.

16. Violet Ray New York Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

A crossbody bag like the one designed by Violet Ray New York is easy to toss over your shoulder and go. This bag features a minimalist design with attractive hardware, and it's made of faux leather. It's on sale on Nordstrom for $23.40, a savings of 40%.

17. Omega Paw Roll 'N Clean Cat Litter Box

If you thought scooping litter was a necessary part of owning a cat, you may be surprised how easy it is to keep your pet's litter fresh with the Omega Paw Roll 'N Clean Litter Box. A patented system allows you to simply roll the box when it's time to clean, and a special sifter and removable tray removes clumped waste. This unique system is available on Chewy for $23.99, marked down from the regular price of $49.99.

18. Clos du Val Chardonnay Lot One Carneros 2015

If you didn't think you could find an excellent bottle of vintage wine for less than $25, chances are you'll be pleasantly surprised by the fruity and buttery notes of Clos du Val's Chardonnay Lot One Carneros 2015 that's marked down from $55 to $24. The flavorful notes are enhanced by the perfect balance of acidity and oak intensity.

19. Topo Designs Mini Quick Pack Belt Bag

The Topo Designs Mini Quick Pack Belt Bag is now marked down from $49 to $24.49, and we love its rugged construction and handsome styling. It's made of water-resistant material and has straps that can be used to carry it in different ways, including hands-free around the waist or across the body.

